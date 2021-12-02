"Everything else is insignificant" - Christian Horner downplays the role of Toto Wolff rivalry in F1 championship battle

Red Bull Racing F1 team principal Christian Horner has been engaged in an exciting rivalry with Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff throughout the 2021 season. The rivalry away from the racing has kept the fight between the two teams for this year's Constructors' Championship engrossing.

Reflecting on the off-track drama in the championship battle in his most recent column ahead of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Horner felt the drama was insignificant to the action on-track.

Explaining his views, Christian Horner said:

“Off circuit there has been a bit more distraction, but when the green light comes on, everything else is insignificant..Some people thrive under pressure and some people shy away from it, but I’ve always felt I have performed at my best under pressure and that doesn’t feel any different to any other campaign.”

According to the Milton Keynes-based team's principal, the off-track rivalry was only a result of the close championship battle, and its heat at this point in the season. The Briton expressed his thrill and satisfaction at his team taking the fight to reigning world champions Mercedes, resulting in one of the most exciting seasons in F1 history.

Christian Horner has ‘enjoyed’ the 2021 F1 championship and his team’s efforts so far

Relishing the championship battle so far, Horner said:

“I have really enjoyed this championship and the fact we’ve been able to take the fight to Mercedes and Lewis, it’s been a phenomenal season to date.”

Earlier at the Qatar GP weekend, Christian Horner was warned by the FIA for calling out a ‘rogue' marshal, after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was penalized for a double yellow flag infringement at the end of qualifying. Horner subsequently apologized for his comments.

With two race weekends left on the calendar, Red Bull currently trail Mercedes narrowly in the Constructors’ Championship by five points.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship by eight points. Verstappen will have his first shot at sealing the title at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, while Hamilton will be aiming to secure his record eighth title.

Edited by Anurag Changmai