Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is not having the best of times in his maiden F1 season. In his latest interaction with the media, he highlighted the issues with his #12 Mercedes challenger and the pressure of his rookie season with Mercedes.

After the first 12 rounds of the 2025 F1 season, Antonelli is in seventh place in the Drivers' standings with only 63 points. When it comes to his teammate George Russell, the Brit is in fourth place with 147 points. In the process of doing so, the latter has secured a Grand Prix win and five podium finishes in comparison to Antonelli's solitary podium.

Moreover, in the last couple of races, the 18-year-old has not even been able to finish the races. In Round 11, the Austrian GP, Antonelli rammed his car into Max Verstappen's RB21 in Lap 1 and brought an abrupt end to both drivers' outings. At Silverstone in the British GP, he once again was not able to complete the race.

In line with everything that has happened with Kimi Antonelli in recent times in the pinnacle of motorsport, he said, via The Race:

"First of all I don't know what to say. It seems like everything is going wrong at the moment and it's hard to find some positives. I'm not super happy, to be honest. Too many zeros scored.

"After Canada, I've been trying [but] I've been struggling to find some positives. It feels like nothing is really working on our way and just need to focus and reset and try to find again the light at the end of the tunnel."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has yet to sign a contract extension with the Brackley-based Mercedes Formula 1 team. The same is the case for his well-established teammate George Russell.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli needs to go back to the baseline: Toto Wolff

While Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been left scratching his head amid a dismal run of performances, his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has urged the former to find some consistency.

In line with this, the Austrian said, via the aforementioned source:

"It's a rough run since Montreal for us, two races that were really sub-par, and everybody feels that way in the team and for Kimi also. As a team and for Kimi, we need to go back to a baseline. He's a great driver, there's a reason why we took him."

The 2025 Formula 1 season has 12 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. Taking this into view and the fact that Andrea Kimi Antonelli has yet to sign a contract extension for 2026, the upcoming races, from Spa-Francorchamps (Belgian Grand Prix) onwards, will be extremely important for him.

