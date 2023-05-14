“Everything I’ve learned about Kelly Piquet has been against my will”: Fans react as Max Verstappen’s girlfriend posts confusing Instagram story

Kelly Piquet, who has been dating Max Verstappen for the past three years, uploaded an Instagram story that was misunderstood by her fans and others on the Internet, and for good reason.

Being a model, Piquet posts a lot about her wardrobe, her accessories, and about her daily life in general. Her stories are usually filled with pictures of luxurious brands and lifestyle accessories.

One such story that she uploaded yesterday was mistaken by fans for being something else, and Twitter went into a frenzy. The story mentioned "Your best accessory is...," with a picture of a somewhat confusing figure, however, seeing the confusion all over the internet, she cleared it up later revealing that it was just lipstick.

Nonetheless, fans had some interesting takes on the accessory, and here are some of the best ones.

"Everything I’ve learned about Kelly Piquet has been against my will."

"KELLY PIQUET HAND ME YOUR PHONE?????"

Max Verstappen receives praise over his tire management in Miami from Red Bull advisor

Max Verstappen has been brilliant this season, winning three out of the first five races, including the Miami Grand Prix - which he won by overcoming considerable challenges.

The Dutchman started the race P9 after Charles Leclerc's crash during qualifying left many drivers without a proper lap. However, that did not stop him from gaining places continuously as he recovered to take the checkered flag ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

Starting on the hard tire, he had the better strategy by luck and was able to win the race. Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko mentioned that it was quite incredible how well he managed his tires, even though Perez is often praised for tire management.

"That was always clear. Checo has certain street circuits like Baku where he's really strong. But in Miami, Max gave everyone a lesson. Nobody can imitate the way he managed the tyres so that the fastest lap was still possible at the end."

Max Verstappen currently has a 14-point lead over his teammate in the standings and is clear of any other driver coming his way. It looks as if this would be another season of Red Bull domination, however, further developments from their rival teams are expected.

