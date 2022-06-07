"Everything is still possible there" - Red Bull says Mercedes will be back to title contention soon

Red Bull are currently leading the championship standings with a 26-point advantage over their main 2022 F1 title rivals Ferrari. Team advisor Helmut Marko, however, strongly believes that there is a good chance that eight-time world champions Mercedes will be back in the fight for the title. Since it is still early on in the championship, the Austrian emphasized that it would be foolish to assume that the Silver Arrows can be written off.

When asked about the prospects of the championship title already coming to Red Bull, given their lead in the constructors' standings, Marko immediately responded, calling it "nonsense". As reported by RacingNews365, he said:

“I just did the maths: we still have 15 races ahead of us. Even [George] Russell is just 41 points behind [Max] Verstappen [in the Drivers’ Championship]. Everything is still possible there. Their [Mercedes] car is getting faster every day, from the top times they are already at our level or even better. So you really shouldn’t write them off. If Mercedes suddenly dominates everything again, then [Lewis] Hamilton will be back too.”

Mercedes started off the season on a rough note with significant porpoising issues. Lewis Hamilton, in particular, has visibly struggled more than his new teammate George Russell to adjust and adapt to the 2022 regulations. This has left the team third in the constructors' standings with a 101-point deficit against Red Bull.

Red Bull confirm Sergio Perez is in the running for 2022 F1 world championship title

Red Bull announced a contract extension for Sergio Perez until the end of the 2024 season earlier this week. The team also recently revealed that both drivers are equally in contention for the championship title fight this year.

In a post-race media interaction at the Monaco Grand Prix, team principal Christian Horner said:

“He’s [Sergio Perez] in this championship just as much as Max [Verstappen] is. The difference between the two of them is 15 points now, it’s nothing, so it’s a long way to go in this championship.”

Red Bull faced significant criticism at the Spanish Grand Prix for ordering Sergio Perez to give up the lead to his teammate despite having strong potential to win the race. The Mexican, however, made a comeback after securing his third career win last weekend in Monaco with a glorious drive on the challenging track.

