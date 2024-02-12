Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone advises Christian Horner to resign from his Red Bull position, according to reports

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner's future as team principal remains in doubt as an investigation by the parent company hasn't yet reached a conclusion. The Brit is accused of 'inappropriate and controlling behavior,' with ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone reportedly advising the 50-year-old to resign from his position.

According to various British sources, Horner was interrogated by an independent lawyer for over eight hours on February 9, in London. Friday's hearing didn't yield a resolution, with Ecclestone reportedly intervening as an advisor to the 50-year-old team principal.

According to Motorsport-Total, the ex-F1 supremo held various phone calls with Christian Horner and reached out numerous times in an advisory capacity. Following reports of his involvement, it is now being reported that Ecclestone has advised Horner to resign from his role as team principal.

As reported by German media outlet F1-insider.com, the 93-year-old former F1 boss has advised Christian Horner to resign from the post to avoid any further damage to his reputation and his family.

Christian Horner had earlier denied the allegations against him and continues to maintain his stance. Red Bull GmbH, the parent company, has not revealed the details and findings of the investigation. The Red Bull team principal is thus considered innocent until proven guilty.

As the investigation into Horner continues in the background, Red Bull is gearing up for the launch of its 2024 challenger on February 15. It is still unclear if the team principal will be present at the launch event.

Former Red Bull driver criticizes social media accusations on Christian Horner

Former Grand Prix winner and Red Bull driver David Coulthard criticized the overreaction on social media regarding the allegations surrounding Christian Horner.

Coulthard believes fans should reserve their opinions before making any accusations against the Red Bull team principal. In a recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast, he said:

"I think, for now, that’s where we stand. I’ve seen all sorts of overreaction on social media, you know, people calling for Christian to resign, and for him to be suspended… all of these sorts of things. But, as always, everybody deserves their moment to be able to explain their position."

"I believe that will be happening on Friday in Christian’s case. I don’t know about the other party involved. So, maybe by next week, we’ll have some clarity on that particular situation."

The latest hearing on Friday (February 9), didn't yield a resolution and any findings conveyed to the Red Bull hierarchy have not been made public.