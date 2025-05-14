Former F1 champion Damon Hill took a cheeky dig at the FIA after the governing body's latest announcement. The FIA, the body that controls the F1's sporting side, announced that it will now take a more measured approach to swearing.

Swearing during races has been one of the most talked-about topics in recent times. Resorting to that, the FIA in January this year announced that it would penalize drivers who use expletives during races.

Drivers such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and many others were actively against the FIA's decision. However, as per the latest announcement, the FIA decided to reduce the penalty by 50% depending on two factors.

As per reports, the FIA said that there will be a difference between comments made in "controlled" and "non-controlled" environments. Pointing towards this, Hill, who won the 1996 championship, took a jibe at the FIA.

Sharing the FIA's official post on the recent changes on his Instagram story, Hill wrote:

"50% discount for swearing in a race."

Here's the screenshot of Damon Hill's story on Instagram:

Damon Hill's story - Source: via @96f1champ on Instagram

Interestingly, the 50% discount jibe came after the FIA announced that they would reduce the maximum penalties by 50%. This means that the maximum penalty of €10,000 in case of swearing has been reduced to €5,000 from €10,000.

However, there's a new rule in place that says that an abuse of officials by drivers will result in sporting penalties such as bans.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem shares his thoughts on the new rule changes for F1

Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing is congratulated by Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President - Source: Getty

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA president, shared his thoughts about the latest revisions that will soon be implemented. Speaking about changes in Appendix B of the rule book, here's what he said:

"As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition. I have led an extensive and collaborative review with contributions from across the seven FIA World Championships, FIA Member Clubs and other motor sports organisations."

"The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving Stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute," he further added.

So far, none of the F1 drivers have been penalized by the new FIA directives. As per reports, a WRC driver was penalized with €10,000 for swearing in a TV interview, as the FIA directive is applicable for all types of Motorsports recognized internationally by the FIA, and not just F1.

