Ex-F1 race director Michael Masi would do 'a very, very good job' if offered a return to the sport, says former Ferrari team manager

After a controversial end to the 2021 F1 season, FIA's race director, Michael Masi, faced a lot of criticism for not only mismanaging the last race in Abu Dhabi, but for several other mistakes throughout the season. Hence, Masi was eventually removed from his post.

However, former Williams and Ferrari team manager Peter Windsor recently spoke about how the ex-F1 race director would return to the sport if he was offered the job again. Windsor also expressed how Michael Masi would do a very good job if he returns. He said:

"Masi is working in motorsport in Australia again and he’s doing race direction stuff again. One of my mates said that if Formula 1 made him an offer, he’d probably come back and he’d probably do a very, very good job compared with where we are at the moment."

Peter Windsor, of course, did not defend Michael Masi as he acknowledged the mistakes made by the former race director in the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

However, he forgave Masi for his mistake, saying how everyone can make mistakes. Windsor stated:

"Obviously, he made a massive mistake in Abu Dhabi – and everybody makes mistakes – but the groundswell argument is, ‘is it any worse than where we are?’ And, if nothing else, he does actually make decisions and he’s very organised. I’m sure it’ll never happen, because [Mercedes boss] Toto Wolff will probably never let it happen, and he did make such a massive mistake you could argue that maybe he should never come back."

After Michael Masi was removed from the post, the FIA brought in two new race directors to manage the races simultaneously. However, this method wasn't the best either as we witnessed several mishaps from race directors, though not as severe as Michael Masi's mistake in Abu Dhabi.

Former F1 world champion talks about 2021 F1 season finale

Damon Hill, a former F1 world champion, expressed his feelings towards the 2021 F1 season finale.

After a nail-biting fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, both title contenders went into the last race of the season with the same number of points. The final race included everything from fair wheel-to-wheel battles to major FIA blunders and confusion that played a massive part in how the race panned out.

Reminiscing about all this, Damon Hill told Sky Sports:

“I think it was very damaging. I don’t think there were any cheats out there, but I think we could be excused for saying we were cheated out of a clear, unambiguous finish in a last race to decide a World Championship. That’s how everyone felt, everyone was scratching their head at the end of that racing asking what just happened.”

Of course, since Michael Masi was the race director at the time, almost everyone pointed fingers at him for the mistakes made by the race control.

