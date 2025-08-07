Ex-Max Verstappen sponsor’s CEO sentenced to jail for 2 years

The ex-CEO of former Max Verstappen sponsor, Jumbo Supermarket, has been sentenced to jail following a lengthy count of charges. According to a recent report from the Dutch media, Fritz van Eerd was served a two-year sentence over a slew of charges against him.

Van Eerd, who joined the Jumbo Supermarket outfit in 1996, was confirmed to be suspected of several criminal activities, including forgery, money laundering, and acceptance of bribes. The 58-year-old, who stepped away from his role as CEO amid the investigation, was also reported (by NL Times) to have been found with €448,000 in cash hidden in both his house and offices.

Following the conclusion of the lengthy investigation, the former Supermarket chief has now been sentenced to a two-year term. The Jumbo Supermarket, under the leadership of Van Eerd, had developed into one of the biggest brands in the Netherlands.

The former CEO, who himself was a racing driver, had delved into sponsorship of several sports and race car drivers. Max Verstappen, among others, had been sponsored by the outfit since 2014. However, the Red Bull Racing driver ended his ties with the outlet at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season..

Van Eerd was replaced by Ton van Veen, who took over the reins as CEO of the Supermarket amid the investigation during the tail end of 2022.

Ton van Veen explains why Jumbo Supermarket ended its ties with Max Verstappen

Ton van Veen, who has served as CEO of the outlet since 2022, previously explained why it ended ties with Max Verstappen. The business executive detailed how it was a move geared toward the Supermarket maintaining its focus, as well as citing the financial stress sponsoring the driver, among other athletes.

Speaking in January 2024, via media outlet De Volkskrant, the Dutch Supermarket chain's chief stated:

“In recent years, Jumbo has lost its focus somewhat. We have added a number of activities that have not necessarily strengthened the formula. We have also become very active in sports sponsorship.”

“But when you look at the successes of athletes and teams, you have to ask yourself if that suits us. Max Verstappen is a World Champion. But we are a Dutch supermarket company, not even the biggest. On the world stage, we don’t have much business.

“That means we no longer put tens of millions into sports sponsorship, but use it to lower prices. That is the essence of Jumbo as it was meant to be,” Van Veen concluded.

Max Verstappen, on his part, recorded multiple successes while in partnership with the Jumbo Supermarket. The Red Bull driver claimed three of his four drivers’ championships while in partnership with the retail outlet. The 27-year-old also recorded multiple race victories, including 19 in the 2023 season alone, while in partnership with the supermarket giant.

