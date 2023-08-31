Mercedes re-signed their drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for the period till the end of the 2025 season earlier today. This is a sign that the team has trust in their current drivers to achieve their goal of winning their first world championship since 2021.

Talking about their driver pairing, Markus Schafer, non-executive chairman & Mercedes-Benz AG CTO mentioned that both drivers work together excellently. He also stated that Hamilton's achievements with the team have been impeccable.

"Lewis has forged a relationship with Mercedes-Benz right from the start of his career. In that time, he has claimed seven World Drivers’ Championships, 103 race wins, 195 podium finishes and 104 pole positions.

"His ambition and commitment to winning are second to none. His boundless positivity and passion to push himself and team forward are a constant source of pride and inspiration for everyone connected to the team and the wider Mercedes-Benz group."

He added that George Russell is very well placed as a teammate of the seven-time world champion. The two drivers form an incredible pair together and are perfect for Mercedes to continue with in the future.

"George has also been an integral member of the Mercedes-Benz family since 2017. After joining the team’s Junior programme, he has continued to grow and excel year after year. Watching him take his first Grand Prix victory was an incredible moment and demonstrated his immense talent.

"The strong relationship George and Lewis have has been excellent and provides a solid platform for the Team."

Mercedes has 'never been hungrier' to win, states Lewis Hamilton

Both Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are chasing the same goal after the 2021 season, which is winning the drivers' and constructors' world championships. Hamilton lost out during the final race of the season against Max Verstappen. However, the team was still able to win the constructors' championship.

The team has been underperforming since the past season because of the new regulations. While their engine is still powerful, the aerodynamics have been rather weak. Lewis Hamilton believes that with him and Russell, they will be able to achieve their ultimate goal. He sounds confident about the team's campaign.

"We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again.

"I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished. We are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do."