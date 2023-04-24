Exiled Haas driver Nikita Mazepin hopeful of an F1 comeback

Former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin is hoping to return to F1 and participate in more international motorsport events. The young Russian driver was axed by Haas at the start of the 2022 F1 season after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The team's title sponsor and Mazepin's father's company, Uralkali, were also removed from the team.

Earlier this year, the former Haas driver returned to international motorsport by competing in the Asian Le Mans Series with 99 Racing. However, due to several sanctions issued against him in Canada, he has been unable to progress in his racing career. Hence, he released a court application, urging Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to remove any sanctions against him so that he can race freely.

According to CTV News, part of the application stated:

“[Mazepin is a] young sportsman and professional motorsport driver who is in no way involved in the aggression suffered by Ukraine. It will be extremely difficult — if not impossible — for him to be recruited again as an F1 driver or as a driver in other motorsport championships.”

Mazepin also claimed that an appeal for information issued by him in December was completely ignored. He hopes to get a response to his latest application as soon as possible.

Only time will tell whether the FIA and other motorsports governing bodies will allow Mazepin to compete in their racing series.

Haas team boss promises to reward Nico Hulkenberg if he scores a podium

Hass team principal Guenther Steiner is delighted with Nico Hulkenberg's performance in the 2023 F1 season so far. The German has driven brilliantly and is consistently beating his teammate, Kevin Magnussen.

Steiner stated that Hulkenberg can expect more than a bottle of beer or wine if and when he scores his first podium for the team. While talking to NTV, the Hass team principal said:

“I’m not talking about driver contracts, but he’ll definitely get something. I can be open about it – he won’t be angry. It will be more than a bottle of beer or wine. There’s always an incentive, but’s not just a material thing for Nico. We all know he’s a very good Formula 1 driver, but he’s never been on the podium. For him, that would also be a crowning achievement for his career. It would also be nice for Haas.”

Hulkenberg has narrowly missed out on a podium on several occasions. It only seems to be a matter of time before the German driver finally achieves the feat.

