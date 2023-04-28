With a new qualifying format being set for this F1 weekend, let's take a look at how new rules and regulations are written by the FIA.

The F1 Commission deals with all matters pertaining to the world championship's rules, including amendments to the current regulations. This commission is the first step in the process when it comes to adding new regulations.

It comprises one member representing the FIA, one representing the commercial rights holder (FOM), one each from the sport’s 10 teams, as well as one member representing each of the four existing power unit manufacturers.

FIA @fia



Read more: #FIAInsights - Writing the Rules – How the FIA develops new regulations for Formula 1Read more: fia.com/news/writing-r… #FIAInsights - Writing the Rules – How the FIA develops new regulations for Formula 1 📑Read more: fia.com/news/writing-r… https://t.co/J4e8E1N3VV

Each team member is given one vote and a majority is required to progress to the next step. In the case of the sport's technical regulations, the vote must be made prior to the end of April of the year preceding the introduction of the proposed regulatory change. A simple majority of 25 of the 30 available votes is required.

Once approved by the commission, the proposed regulation change is forwarded to one or more of the four advisory committees. The committees are the Formula 1 Sporting Advisory Committee (SAC), the Formula 1 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the Formula 1 Financial Advisory Committee (FAC) and the F1 PU Advisory Committee (PUAC).)

These committees go through the proposed changes and review them, eventually sending them to the World Motor Sport Council for final approval.

Audi F1 aggressively recruiting from rival teams

Reports indicate that Audi's F1 team is actively pursuing the recruitment of crucial technical personnel from rival teams, having already secured 50 experts, some of whom were formerly with competing teams.

The team's ultimate objective is to make a seamless transition to the top echelon of single-seater racing by the time the new engine regulations come into effect in 2026.

Nonetheless, Audi is confronted with significant challenges, primarily due to its geographical location.

While the team's headquarters are situated in Neuberg, Germany, a mere three of the ten current F1 teams are based in the same region. This puts Audi at a disadvantage in terms of accessing the majority of the technical talent pool, which is mainly concentrated in and around the United Kingdom.

Only Ferrari has a presence outside the UK while Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren are all based in the UK.

📈F1 Data Analysis @F1DataAnalysis



#F1 #BakuGP #azerbaijangrandprix #AzerbaijanGP The fact that the FIA knows the EXACT MINUTE the Sprint Shootout will end is the definitive proof that we live inside a pre-determined simulation The fact that the FIA knows the EXACT MINUTE the Sprint Shootout will end is the definitive proof that we live inside a pre-determined simulation 👾#F1 #BakuGP #azerbaijangrandprix #AzerbaijanGP https://t.co/1yYTfS8gtv

However, CEO Adam Baker has expressed absolutely no concerns regarding the matter, claiming the team already has a strong foundation in place. Speaking to PlanetF1.com, Baker said:

“Regarding recruitment, what we need to recognize is the Formula 1 project for Audi Sport here in Neuburg, it’s an important transformation project. This means we benefited from taking around 200 highly qualified staff over from within Audi Sport into Formula 1. So this is obviously a huge boost for our ramp-up phase."

It will be interesting to follow Audi's progress closely as they prepare for their entry into the sport in 2026.

Poll : 0 votes