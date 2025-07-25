Explained: Why George Russell was given a reprimand after the F1 Belgian GP Sprint shootout

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 25, 2025 18:19 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice &amp; Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty
George Russell during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

It was a chaotic Belgian Grand Prix Sprint qualifying for George Russell and the Mercedes team, as not only did the driver fail to qualify as high as he would have liked, but he was also under investigation by the race stewards. The 27-year-old was adjudged to have been driving unnecessarily slowly during the Sprint qualifying session at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Friday, July 25.

Ad

The British driver, who had entered the first race of the second half of the 2025 campaign with conversations clouding his future amid Mercedes' links with Max Verstappen, largely failed to put together the lap he would have desired while attempting to qualify as high up as possible for the sprint race. Russell found himself eliminated in SQ2, finishing over seven-tenths of a second off the qualifying margin.

However, when it appeared the day couldn’t get any worse for George Russell, who had qualified in 13th place, an investigation was launched into him for driving unnecessarily slowly during his second sprint session. The former Williams Racing driver was, however, handed only a reprimand rather than the grid drop many had anticipated.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But why was George Russell handed a reprimand instead of a penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly during the sprint qualifying session? According to documents published by the FIA, the Mercedes driver received a reprimand after he and his team explained that he had misjudged the distance from the cars in front. He believed they would allow a bigger gap back to him in the final sector, and accordingly, he reduced speed to create a gap, resulting in him exceeding the maximum time.

Ad

The FIA, however, stated that it opted for a reprimand, as had been the case with its judgment in similar incidents throughout the weekend. Red Bull Racing driver Yuki Tsunoda, who coincidentally was also eliminated alongside Russell, was also given a reprimand for a similar situation.

George Russell speaks about his poor sprint qualifying session

While George Russell had successfully escaped a grid drop for driving during the Sprint qualifying, the British driver will be in the lower half grid for the Sprint race on Saturday. Russell weighed in on what he dubbed the possible reason behind his poor second qualifying session for the Sprint.

Ad

The King's Lynn native stressed that things appeared to take a turn for the worse after he went over gravel that teammate Kimi Antonelli had pushed onto the track after spinning earlier. Russell also noted that he had suffered damage to the car after going over the gravel. Sharing his thoughts with the media following his qualifying session, he stated:

“The pace was good in practice, the pace was good in Q1, but as soon as I went through that gravel, the car didn’t feel the same since. We saw some damage on the car, I’m sure that must be a factor, so not ideal. It’s only a sprint race—we hope to make some progress tomorrow.”
Ad

George Russell’s outing largely summed up the Mercedes team's performance in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint. While he could only manage a 13th-place start, his teammate Antonelli qualified last after also suffering damage from a trip to the gravel while trying to put a lap together.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications