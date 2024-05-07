Lewis Hamilton is one of the richest F1 drivers in the sport's history with a net worth of around $300 million (as per Celerbrity Net Worth) that he has accumulated over 15 years. He is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and boasts some impressive toys in his collection such as the Mercedes Project One and Mercedes Benz EQC. However, unbeknownst to many, he also owns a yacht.

The Mercedes driver owns a luxury Sunseeker 90 Ocean yacht that he bought in 2009 for $4 million. The Sunseeker's newest model would cost around $8 million with all the costs of an upgraded model coming close to $11 million.

The seven-time world champion has a 91.9-foot Sunseeker that he sails in his home of Monaco. It has a plush interior with several bedrooms, American walnut carpentry, air conditioning, a huge kitchen and an entertainment area along with a swimming shower.

Just like its owner, the Sunseeker 90 is a winner as well as it won best 'Custom Yacht' at the 2023 Motor Boat Awards held during boot Düsseldorf.

Lewis Hamilton talks about fame and being a celebrity

Lewis Hamilton said he was aware that the celebrity lifestyle and fame weren't 'real' and he still does the same thing as he used to do.

Speaking at the pre-race press conference ahead of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, the 39-year-old said:

“The thing is at the end of the day, it is not really real. Obviously, you are perceived as being someone they call a celebrity but just cause we are on TV a little bit. It's definitely surreal when people recognize you at a restaurant or walking down a street. But at the end of the day, you're still the same person, we are still human beings, still do the same thing.

“Still get to go home to nearby where I grew up. The family does the same thing. My parents still watch Carnation Street and Eastenders, I don’t know if Eastenders is still going. Do I get free ice cream? There is one place at home where they do ice cream. But no they don’t give us free ice cream. I need to take that up a bit.”

Despite his superstar status, Lewis Hamilton has remained one of the most humble drivers on the F1 grid and has often reflected on his tough upbringing and the teachings his father gave him when he was young.