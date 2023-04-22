"F***ing sore loser": When Max Verstappen was abused by his teammate for crashing into him

Daniel Ricciardo might be having a good relationship with Max Verstappen off the track, but there was some rivalry between them when they raced alongside each other at Red Bull. They have even collided with each other on several occasions, which has cost both of them.

One incident that involved both of them was at the start of the 2016 F1 Hungarian GP. Both Verstappen and Ricciardo were alongside each other as they tried to overtake both Mercedes drivers around turn one. Although they were unable to do so, they were still side-by-side going into turn two. Unfortunately, Verstappen locked up his front left tire and accidentally hit Ricciardo, who was on his right.

The Australian immediately came on the radio and abused Verstappen in the heat of the moment. He said:

"Someone hit me! Was that who I think it was?...F***ing sore loser!"

Although Ricciardo tried to continue driving his car, he lost balance and spun again in turn three due to the damage caused by the crash. In the end, he had to retire from the race, while Verstappen went on to finish fifth.

After the race, Ricciardo explained how Verstappen's move was too ambitious and how the Dutchman was still too immature to understand where to overtake. He said:

"You never gonna get that place back in turn 2 the way it was so...just over-ambitious. That's youth. That's youth."

However, both drivers publicly revealed that they had a conversation with each other after the race and that Verstappen apologized to his teammate and to the team for accidentally causing the collision.

Sergio Perez claims he has a good relationship with Max Verstappen

The relationship between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen is always under the microscope. Checo is one of the few drivers who could challenge Verstappen in a title battle, if not beat him.

Furthermore, several team orders and incidents in the past have raised questions about the atmosphere inside the Red Bull camp. As quoted by Motorsport.com, Perez said that the team is quite happy with the two drivers and that he has a good relationship with Verstappen.

He said:

"Inside it is a great atmosphere with the team. There is a very high level of respect between each other in the team with all the engineers from their side or my side. I think we are both mature enough to know what's right and what's wrong. As long as that keeps being the case, then I don't expect anything to change."

Although Sergio Perez has expressed how eager he is to win his first world championship, he is well aware that he needs to drive perfectly and consistently to get anywhere near Verstappen.

