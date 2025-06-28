"F***king annoying these guys": Pierre Gasly rages after colliding with Max Verstappen during 2025 F1 Austrian GP

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly had a heart-in-mouth moment involving Max Verstappen at the end of the Free Practice 3 session at the 2025 Austrian GP. The scary incident was followed by a raging team radio from the Frenchman as he called out the Red Bull driver.

Qualifying for the Austrian GP was on the horizon as the driver took to the Red Bull Ring to fine-tune the cars in the FP3. The first 30 minutes saw different teams opting for different runs. The McLaren driver utilized the first half, setting up qualifying simulation laps, whereas Max Verstappen was sent out on a long run on the hard tires.

However, in the last 10 minutes of the session, all the drivers were sent on the track for qualifying simulation laps. The Red Bull Ring is just a 2.6-mile circuit with an F1 car lapping it in a little over a minute. With all 20 cars out on the track, it is a nightmare for drivers to get a clean lap.

Pierre Gasly faced a similar issue as he caught up to Max Verstappen's Red Bull in the final few minutes of the session. The Frenchman was on a hot lap, coming in hard into the last two corners, when the Dutchman was sitting on the entry of the final corner.

Gasly had to take some action to avoid a collision. The Alpine driver then took to the team radio and raged at Max Verstappen as he said:

“I almost shunted with that Red Bull. I don't know who the f**k it was. F**king annoying these guys”

The four-time F1 champion's regular race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase (GP) was unable to make it to the Austrian GP with a substitute filling in for him. GP has been with Verstappen since the beginning of the Dutchman's career at Red Bull.

Simon Rennie filled in for GP as Verstappen's race engineer at the Red Bull Ring. Rennie previously worked as Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo's race engineer and took up a role at the factory in 2019.

Oscar Piastri is aware of Max Verstappen's threat at the Austrian GP

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has a strong record around the Red Bull Ring with five wins to his name. The Dutchman looked strong in the first couple of Practice sessions in the Top 3.

After the FP2 session, Oscar Piastri came out and suggested that Verstappen looked strong during the practice session despite the Australian driver finishing ahead of him in FP2.

“We looked pretty good. Max is still close, so I think he'll definitely be a threat this weekend,” said Piastri

Verstappen ended the final practice session in P3, again behind the two McLaren drivers with a two-tenth gap to Lando Norris in P1.

