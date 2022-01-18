"I really feel like I've done everything" - Valtteri Bottas on his attempts to beat Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's former teammate Valtteri Bottas has said he left no stone unturned in his quest to get the better of the Briton.

Bottas and Hamilton drove together for Mercedes from 2017 to 2021. The Finnish driver has moved to Alfa Romeo for the 2022 F1 campaign.

Speaking to gpfans.com, Bottas reflected on his time competing against the seven-time world champion. Asked if he thought he could have done anything better, Bottas said:

"Yes, I've been asking that question myself sometimes. I really feel like I've done everything. That's something that I can still at least be proud of."

Bottas came to Mercedes harboring hopes of becoming a world champion. However, the Finn was unable to outshine Hamilton.

Bottas went on to add:

"For sure it bothers me that I haven't won the title, but it bothers me less because I know that there's not much more that I could have done. That's just the way it is, so definitely, every season (I) always try to find more about myself, always try to be better. Obviously, some seasons were a bit unlucky, some seasons I was not on the level I was supposed to be, but overall I gave it my all."

Bottas joins Alfa Romeo to fill the void left by the departure of 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

"Lewis Hamilton going through incredibly difficult time" - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said Hamilton is going through an incredibly difficult time following the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix heartbreak.

Wolff told Austrian publication Kronen Zeitung:

"No matter what hurdle has been put in his way, he has known all his life that he has to speak on the race track. But it's incredibly difficult for him until he finds a way between being right and being wrong. That just takes time."

Also Read Article Continues below

Wolff also went on to suggest that should Hamilton quit F1 as a result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy, it would be an indictment of F1.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan