Sergio Perez eager to start 2022 after reaching “another level as a driver” with Red Bull last season

Red Bull's Sergio Perez is keen to get started with the 2022 F1 season after confessing he feels he "reached another level" as a driver in his maiden season with the team.

In an interview with racingnews365.com, the Mexican said he found his footing towards the second half of 2021 after initially struggling to adapt to a new car and system.

Perez ended up playing a pivotal role in Max Verstappen's maiden world title triumph in Abu Dhabi.

"I think it has been a really challenging year from my side, arriving into such a different team, (with) such a different philosophy. There are teams in F1 that are closer to each other in terms of driving, in terms of setting up cars, the way you look after the tires, and here I came to a team that was 100 per cent different – it had very little similarities to what I've done in F1 in the past," he said.

"Basically, I had to start from zero, learn new techniques of setting up the car, of driving the car, and it's been a great challenge. I think it has put me into another level as a driver, (in) that I had to learn a different way of driving. The car is unbelievable when it's at its right window. (But) it's very, very challenging to get the tires and to get the car in that sweet spot – it's not been easy."

Perez scored one win and five podiums in 2021. The 32-year-old finished the season in P4 in the drivers' world championship standings with 190 points to his name.

Red Bull to hire Mercedes engineer for powertrains division

Red Bull have agreed on a deal with title rivals Mercedes to bring over an engineer to their stables from the Silver Arrows. Ben Hodgkinson will move from Toto Wolff's team to join Christian Horner and Co at Milton Keynes on May 24.

Mercedes F1 and Red Bull F1 today reached an agreement regarding the appointment of Ben Hodgkinson.

Under the terms of that agreement, Ben, who joined Mercedes in August 2001, will be free to join Red Bull Powertrains from 24 May 2022.

The move is in relation to the team forming their own powertrains division after acquiring all of Honda's intellectual property prior to the Japanese company's exit from F1.

“We are delighted to welcome Ben to Red Bull Powertrains as Technical Director. He comes to this hugely exciting project as a proven race winner and as an innovator capable of leading a like-minded team of highly skilled engineers.”

The team has hired close to 500 new employees for the new powertrains division as they aim to take the fight to Mercedes and other constructors in 2022.

