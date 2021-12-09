F1 2021: Where to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice sessions? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the final battleground for Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to get their elbows out one final time this season. With the points being tied after the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last Sunday, the two rivals are now on an equal playing field, where the winner takes it all.

Practice sessions for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are scheduled as per the traditional format and will begin on Friday and continue on Saturday.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will feature all three practice sessions

With the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend being the last one to feature the newly-introduced sprint qualifying format, we will see a traditional three-practice session format at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been a regular feature on the F1 calendar for a number of years now, there have been modifications made to the legendary Yas Marina track this year to encourage overtaking.

The chicane at Turn 7 has been completely removed and the hairpin that followed has also been widened to allow for more overtaking opportunities.

To encourage further overtaking opportunities, the sharp corners at Turns 17,18,19 and 20 have been replaced by one long banked turn, allowing drivers to battle side by side.

Further, the radii of these turns have also been increased, allowing for more than one car to take the corners at a time.

Practice sessions hold greater value to teams as revisions eliminate older data collected by teams. Teams will be eager to get on track early, in hopes of collecting as much data as possible for their simulations and strategy.

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice TV schedule

USA

FP1 - 4:30 am ET, Friday, December 10, 2021

FP2 - 8:00 am ET, Friday, December 10, 2021

FP3 - 5:00 am ET, Saturday, December 11, 2021

UK

FP1 - 9:30 am GMT, Friday, December 10, 2021

FP2 - 1:00 pm GMT, Friday, December 10, 2021

FP3 - 10:00 am GMT, Saturday, December 11, 2021

India

FP1 - 3:00 pm IST, Friday, December 10, 2021

FP2 - 6:30 pm IST, Friday, December 10, 2021

FP3 - 3:30 pm IST, Saturday, December 11, 2021

Where to stream FP1, FP2 and FP3 of the F1 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

USA

Fans in the U.S. can watch practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

UK viewers can catch practice sessions on Sky Sports F1

India

Indian fans can watch the practice sessions on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD 2. All three sessions can be streamed as well, on Disney Hotstar+.

