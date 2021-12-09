F1 2021: Where to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

With the championship boiling down to the last race of the season, F1 is all set to go to the revised Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. The championship title between the two rivals, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, will be decided at the historic venue on Sunday. The race is scheduled as per the traditional format i.e., without sprint qualifying.

FIA @fia



Previw 👉



#AbuDhabiGP #F1 crosses the Arabian Peninsula this week for the title deciding final round of the 2021 FIA @F1 World Championship: the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Previw 👉 fia.com/news/f1-2021-a… #F1 crosses the Arabian Peninsula this week for the title deciding final round of the 2021 FIA @F1 World Championship: the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Previw 👉 fia.com/news/f1-2021-a…#AbuDhabiGP https://t.co/zOLTmkeLxS

Although the Qatar and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were the only two completely brand new venues introduced this year, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will feature a Yas Marina circuit that has been modified to encourage higher speeds in the corners and higher overtaking.

The revised circuit has been designed to aid overtaking, giving fans and teams more action in the season finale. Some of the changes are:

The chicane before turn 7 has been removed and the hairpin turn has been widened.

The four sharp corners at turns 11, 12, 13 and 14 have been replaced by one long banked turn.

The radii of turns 17,18,19 and 20 have been opened to allow for higher speeds through the section.

Unlike all previous races, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix guarantees high action as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are tied on points after the former's win at last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Formula 1 @F1



Sebastian Vettel's maiden title win came at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and what a day that was ✨



Listen to the emotion in the young German's voice ❤️



🇦🇪 @redbullracing 📻 "DU BIST WELTMEISTER!!"Sebastian Vettel's maiden title win came at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and what a day that was ✨Listen to the emotion in the young German's voice ❤️ #F1 🇦🇪 #AbuDhabiGP 📻 "DU BIST WELTMEISTER!!" Sebastian Vettel's maiden title win came at the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and what a day that was ✨Listen to the emotion in the young German's voice ❤️#F1 🇦🇪 #AbuDhabiGP @redbullracing https://t.co/BBP5VjzZi9

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix main race TV schedule

Here are the broadcast timings for the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for fans in the USA, UK and India.

USA

Fans in the USA can catch the action at 8:30 AM ET on Sunday morning.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action at 1:00 PM GMT on Sunday afternoon.

India

Indian fans can catch the action at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday evening.

Where can you stream the main race of the F1 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Here is the streaming information for the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix main race

USA

Fans from the US can watch the main race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Also Read Article Continues below

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the main race on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney Hotstar+.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee