F1 2021: Where to watch Brazil Grand Prix practice sessions? Time, TV schedule & live stream

Formula 1 travels to its 19th round of the 2021 season at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paolo, Brazil with the weekend featuring two practice sessions on two separate days. The 2021 Brazil Grand Prix will be the second round of the overseas triple headers, commencing from the November 12-14 weekend.

The Brazilian GP weekend will have an additional sprint race. It will also have one less practice session, featuring only two instead of the three held every weekend. The sprint race will be contested over half of the race distance of the main race, which is 71 laps across the 4.309 km Autódromo José Carlos Pace circuit.

The weekend promises to bring excitement as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head to head. With Valtteri Bottas out of title contention as of Mexican Grand Prix, it's a straight shootout between the seven-time world champion and the Dutch phenom.

The F1 Brazil Grand Prix will feature 2 practice sessions instead of 3

"It's not been our strongest track in recent seasons and has tended to suit Red Bull more, but this year has proved anything can happen."

With sprint races added to the F1 format this year, the schedule for the Brazilian race weekend will feature two practice sessions, one on Friday and one on Saturday.

The first free practice session (FP1) of the Brazil Grand Prix will be held on Friday followed by qualifying while the second free practice session (FP2) will be held on Saturday followed by a sprint race. The main race will be held on Sunday.

Both free practice sessions will last for one hour and will be held on two separate days, suggesting different simulations carried out by different teams. FP1 and FP2 could both feature a mix of qualifying and race simulations, with a short time available.

TV Schedule for F1 Brazil Grand Prix practice sessions

The following is the TV schedule for the F1 Brazil Grand Prix practice sessions:

USA

For fans in the USA, the first practice session (FP1), scheduled for Friday, will begin at 10:30 AM ET.

The second free practice session (FP2), scheduled for Saturday, will commence at 10:00 AM ET and 7:00 PM PT.

UK

For UK viewers, FP1 is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM GMT, Friday. FP2 on Saturday will begin at 3:00 PM GMT.

India

FP1 will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 and will commence at 9:00 PM IST. FP2 will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 and will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can you stream the F1 2021 Brazil Grand Prix?

USA

Fans in the USA can watch the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can watch the practice sessions in Sao Paulo on Sky Sports F1.

India

The two Brazil Grand Prix practice sessions are scheduled to be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select HD in the Indian Subcontinent. Both live streams will also be available on Disney Hotstar+.

