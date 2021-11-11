F1 2021: Where to watch Brazil Grand Prix qualifying session? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The qualifying session for the 19th round of the 2021 F1 season in Brazil will be held on Friday (November 12) at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace circuit in Sao Paulo after the first free practice session.

The qualifying for the Brazilian F1 weekend will include the standard Q1, Q2 elimination format, coupled with the final shoot-out for pole in Q3, with the results of the session determining the starting grid for the sprint on Saturday (November 13).

Tires in qualifying will depend on the ones decided to be used in the main race, whereas the tires used in Q2 by the top 10 will be carried forward for the main race.

The sprint will include a free tire choice, therefore the soft compound will be the prime choice for most of the grid, caveat the weather conditions, wet tires will be used.

The qualifying session of the Brazil GP will determine the grid for the sprint

F1 cars at the parc ferme ahead of the Brazilian GP

The new sprint format weekend will involve only two practice sessions, therefore qualifying simulations will be a major part of the first free practice on Friday as well as an indicator of the pace for the sprint.

Max Verstappen won pole at the previous Brazilian Grand Prix in 2019. The Dutchman has been successful on this circuit, claiming one victory and two podiums in the past. With a 19-point lead on rival Lewis Hamilton, this could be the weekend where the Red Bull Racing team capitalize on points.

F1 TV schedule for 2021 Brazilian GP qualifying session

USA

The live broadcast of the qualifying session in the USA will commence at 11:00 AM (PT) and 2:00 PM (ET).

UK

In the United Kingdom the session will commence at 7:00 PM (GMT).

India

Qualifying for the F1 Brazil GP will commence on November 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM local Brazilian time and on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to stream the F1 qualifying session?

USA

The F1 broadcast will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

UK

In the UK the event will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports F1 HD.

India

Star Sports will broadcast the F1 qualifying feed in India on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD, while the event will be live-streamed online on Disney Hotstar+.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan