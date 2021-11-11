F1 2021: Where to watch Brazil Grand Prix race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

The main race for the 19th round of the 2021 F1 season will be held on November 14, 2021. Scheduled according to the sprint format, the 2021 Brazilian GP race will be held on Sunday at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace circuit in Sao Paolo.

Built in 1938, a lap around the Interlagos circuit is one of the shortest laps on the calendar. The Brazilian F1 race will feature 71 laps across a 4.309 km circuit and is often held in wet or damp weather. With a carnival atmosphere in the paddock and grandstands, the venue pays tribute to F1 champion Ayrton Senna every year.

F1 TV Schedule for the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix race

Here are the broadcast timings for the 2021 F1 Brazil GP for viewers in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

Fans in the US can watch the race at 9:00 am PT and 12:00 pm ET on November 14, 2021.

India

The Brazilian F1 race will be broadcast in India on Sunday, November 14 at 10:30 pm.

UK

For UK viewers, the main F1 race will be broadcast on November 14, at 4:55 pm (GMT).

Where to stream the 2021 F1 Brazil GP race?

India

Indian fans can watch the race on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and livestream online on Disney Hotstar+

UK

UK viewers can watch the live F1 feed on Sky Sports F1 HD channel and livestream online on NowTV.

USA

American fans can view the F1 race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

The 2021 F1 Brazil GP predicted to be as chaotic as its previous edition

Max Verstappen leading the 2019 Brazil GP (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

As F1 returns to the South American circuit after a two-year hiatus, the last Brazilian GP winner Max Verstappen leads the title race for the current season. The Interlagos circuit hosted a chaotic race in 2019 with neither Mercedes in the top three and with Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz on the podium instead.

Considered one of the most complex circuit layouts, the Brazilian circuit has had a history of producing drama on race day. With unpredictable weather conditions and a long history of mixed results, the 2021 Brazilian F1 race will have a closely fought title in the balance to make it worth the watch.

This year’s race is expected to be equally dramatic with a sprint weekend format leading up to the main race. Although the circuit favors Verstappen, a chaotic race could be advantageous for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

Edited by Ashish Yadav