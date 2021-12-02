F1 2021: Where to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race? Time, TV schedule & live stream

With the championship coming down to the wire, F1 is all set to go to Jeddah for the first time ever for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. The race will be held at the brand new Jeddah Cornice Circuit and is scheduled as per the traditional format i.e. without sprint qualifying.

The Qatar Grand Prix was the first of the two new venues being introduced this year, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix being the other. The new circuit features 27 turns along a course that runs 6.174 kilometers long, with 3 DRS zones and an average speed of 250 kmph.

The weekend promises to bring excitement as it is potentially the venue that can help Max Verstappen secure his first World Championship title. However, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have shown tremendous form, with the Briton winning the races in Brazil and Qatar in succession.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



It’s approximately 100m longer than the Baku City Street Circuit in Azerbaijan 🇦🇿



#essereFerrari 🔴 #SaudiArabianGP #DidYouKnow that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the longest street circuit on the #F1 calendar? 🤔It’s approximately 100m longer than the Baku City Street Circuit in Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 #DidYouKnow that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the longest street circuit on the #F1 calendar? 🤔It’s approximately 100m longer than the Baku City Street Circuit in Azerbaijan 🇦🇿#essereFerrari 🔴 #SaudiArabianGP https://t.co/xHUeqX0SDb

New track can pose new challenges

With conditions on the track being completely unknown, teams will be eager to try out a number of set-ups, some favoring race pace, while others simulate qualifying conditions.

Additionally, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held on a street circuit, meaning it will feature walls on either side of it along with narrow straights and corners. With 27 turns and a number of esses, teams will have to get the amount of downforce just right, as too little can cause a dramatic crash and too much can cause severe loss in lap times.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will thus be the ultimate proving ground for a team's ability to learn and understand new conditions.

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix TV schedule

Here are the broadcast timings for the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix main race for fans in the USA, UK and India.

USA

American fans can catch the action at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday.

UK

Viewers from the UK will be able to watch the main race at 5:30 PM GMT on Sunday evening.

India

Fans from India can watch the broadcast of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix main race at 11:00 PM IST on Sunday night.

Where can you stream the main race of the F1 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

USA

Fans from the US can watch the main race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the main race on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney Hotstar+.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee