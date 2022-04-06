F1 2022: Where to watch Australian GP Qualifying? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

F1 is all set to return to Albert Park for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix. The sport last visited the country in 2019, taking it off the calendar in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 regulations. The iconic semi-street-circuit has gone through several changes since 2019, making qualifying sessions all the more important for teams.

Qualifying for the event will take place on Saturday, April 9, ahead of Sunday's main race. The weekend is set to follow the standard format of qualifying i.e., not the sprint format. The hour-long session is broken up into three parts, Q1, Q2, and Q3, with each lasting for 18 minutes, 15 minutes, and 12 minutes, respectively.

Ferrari and Red Bull are expected to be the teams that battle it out for pole position, with Sergio Perez taking his F1 first-ever pole position in Jeddah. Meanwhile, Mercedes are still struggling with porpoising problems on both cars. The team, however, is reportedly bringing in significant changes to their rear wing designs this weekend, promising stronger performances.

The qualifying session for the event is especially valuable as the iconic track has undergone major changes in a bid to aid overtaking. F1 teams will have to work hard throughout the practice sessions to find the perfect setup for Saturday.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying session

Here are the timings for the highly-awaited event taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

2:00 AM ET, Saturday, April 9, 2022

UK

6:00 AM GMT, Saturday, April 9, 2022

India

11:30 AM IST, Saturday, April 9, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Australian Grand Prix practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Fast chicanes and epic wheel-to-wheel racing are all part of the package in Australia as the sport returns to the iconic venue. As it stands, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads the drivers' championship with Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen following behind. Only time will tell if the drivers can keep up with the various changes that have been made to the circuit in 2022.

