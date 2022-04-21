F1 2022: Where to watch Imola GP Practice? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

After an epic start to the season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, F1 is all set to head to the beautiful country of Italy for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – better known as the Imola GP. The sport is set to make an epic comeback to the iconic track, which has been a fan favorite for decades.

As the weekend will follow the 'sprint' method of qualifying, there will only be two, hour-long practice sessions, as opposed to the three that are standard. Practice sessions for the weekend will take place on Friday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 23rd.

While practice sessions do not carry any championship points, nor do they set the grid for the race on Sunday, they help teams find the perfect setup to dial in for both qualifying and race sessions. This weekend's practice sessions (namely FP1 and FP2) are especially valuable as F1 teams get crucial track time in the new 2022 spec cars.

Ferrari and Red Bull continue to remain the favorites heading into the weekend, with the former looking to perform especially well on one of their home tracks. Meanwhile, Mercedes are hopeful that the historic circuit suits their W13, helping Lewis Hamilton and George Russell find success in Imola.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Imola GP practice sessions

Here are the timings for the highly-awaited event taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

FP1 - 7:30 AM ET, Friday, April 22, 2022

FP2 - 6:30 AM ET, Saturday, April 23, 2022

UK

FP1 - 11:30 AM GMT, Friday, April 22, 2022

FP2 - 10:30 AM GMT, Saturday, April 23, 2022

India

FP1 - 5:00 PM IST, Friday, April 22, 2022

FP2 - 4:00 PM IST, Saturday, April 23, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Imola GP practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

As the sport returns to the iconic Italian track, fans can hope for a weekend of exciting racing and epic wheel-to-wheel battles from the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lewis Hamilton.

