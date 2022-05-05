F1 2022: Where to watch Miami GP Practice? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

The inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix is all set to get underway from May 6th to 8th, 2022, at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, USA. The 'Sunshine State' is gearing up to receive the F1 juggernaut for its first stop in the US this year.

The 5.41 km (3.36 mile)-long circuit will be the second venue on American soil for the sport's 2022 calendar, after the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Unlike the previous GP weekend at Imola, which marked the first Sprint race of the season, the Miami GP will follow the standard qualifying format.

The practice sessions for the weekend will take place on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7. Each session — FP1, FP2, and FP3 — will be an hour-long, giving teams ample time to try a variety of setups. Since this is a brand new circuit, teams have little to no data on how their cars will fare once on the asphalt. Consequently, these practice sessions become crucial for all teams to learn, adapt, and improve on their existing setups.

With temperatures expected to rise above 30°C (86°F) for all three days, tire strategies will be of immense importance during these practice sessions. Further, with chances of rain on race day, fans can expect to witness an exciting and unpredictable race.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix practice sessions

Here are the timings for the inaugural Miami GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

FP1 - 2:30 pm EDT, Friday, May 6, 2022

FP2 - 5:30 pm EDT, Friday, May 6, 2022

FP3 - 1:00 pm EDT, Saturday, May 7, 2022

UK

FP1 - 7:30 pm GMT, Friday, May 6, 2022.

FP2 - 10:30 pm GMT, Friday, May 6, 2022.

FP3 - 6:00 pm GMT, Saturday, May 7, 2022

India

FP1 - 12:00 am IST, Saturday, May 7, 2022

FP2 - 3:00 am IST, Saturday, May 7, 2022

FP3 - 10:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 8, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

The new regulations for 2022 have shuffled most of the grid. With pretty much the same data available for this event for all teams, they will be hoping to capitalize on it and take home the maximum points.

