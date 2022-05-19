F1 2022: Where to watch Spanish GP Practice? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

The F1 circus has now arrived in Barcelona for the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix after having traveled the world over. This race marks the return of the sport to the European mainland for a long period of stay.

The Spanish GP will also see teams bring in a slew of major upgrades for their cars. Going by the five races so far this season, these upgrades could either propel some teams further ahead or expose glaring mistakes in the design philosophy of others.

Together with the upgrades, the event is also expected to feature a change in the pecking order for drivers, making this event all the more worthwhile to watch.

The 4.675 km (2.9 miles)-long circuit will see three practice sessions over Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21. Each session — FP1, FP2, and FP3 — will be an hour-long, giving teams ample time to try a variety of setups. These sessions are crucial, especially with the expected introduction of upgrades to the cars.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix practice sessions

Here are the timings for the Spanish GP practice sessions taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

FP1 - 8:00 am ET, Friday, May 20, 2022

FP2 - 11:00 am ET, Friday, May 20, 2022

FP3 - 7:00 am ET, Saturday, May 21, 2022

UK

FP1 - 12:00 pm GMT, Friday, May 20, 2022.

FP2 - 3:00 pm GMT, Friday, May 20, 2022.

FP3 - 11:00 am GMT, Saturday, May 21, 2022

India

FP1 - 5:30 pm IST, Friday, May 20, 2022

FP2 - 8:30 pm IST, Friday, May 20, 2022

FP3 - 4:30 pm IST, Saturday, May 21, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

The new regulations for 2022 have been seen to make wheel-to-wheel racing conducive. Whether that translates into overtaking action on a circuit that is notorious for its lack of action remains to be seen.

