F1 2023 Bahrain GP: weekend schedule timings, where to watch, TV, live stream and more

The 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix is just around the corner. It is the first race of the new season, bringing the sport back to life. Prior to this, we had a three-day pre-season test where all the participants got to test their new 2023 challengers and get an idea of where they stand in the grid. The pre-season testing got millions of fans excited, but the first race of the season will be the main event.

The first race will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit, which has been home to the first race of the season for quite some time now. Hence, most drivers are well aware of the track. Since the testing sessions were also held in Bahrain, teams will be most comfortable with their qualifying and race setups since they have already been tested.

Everything to know about the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

Race Weekend Schedule

On Thursday, F1 drivers and teams had their usual media day where they shared their thoughts on how they will tackle the race weekend. On Friday, February 3rd, the first official practice session will begin at 2:30 pm local time (11:30 am GMT) and go on for an hour, followed by the second practice session that will begin at 6 pm local time (3 pm GMT).

The third and final practice session will commence on Saturday, February 4th, at 2:30 pm local time (11:30 am GMT), followed by the qualifying session at 6 pm local time (3 pm GMT). On Sunday, February 5th, the lights will go out for the main race at 6 pm local time (3 pm GMT). The Grand Prix will either run for 57 laps or for 120 minutes if there is some sort of delay.

Of course, millions of people will be witnessing the spectacle from all across the globe, and all the timings from every time zone simply cannot be mentioned here. Hence, people can simply convert the timings provided above to know when the sessions will commence for them and ensure that they do not miss any action.

Where to Watch

Since F1 is a famous sport, it broadcasts on several different platforms. Fans can watch the sport on most sports-related TV channels like Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, beIN Sports, and many more. All the race weekend sessions can also be streamed on their official website under F1 TV, where fans also get access to live telemetry of each and every driver during the race, and can also watch several exclusive videos.

Of course, each and every country has a different TV channel that will broadcast the race. Hence, not all the names of the channels can be mentioned here.

Apart from the official race weekend sessions, all interviews, tech talks, and other F1-related content will be available on the sport's official YouTube channel.

