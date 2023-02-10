F1 2023 car launch: AlphaTauri car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

As the 2023 F1 car launch month continues, AlphaTauri is next in line to reveal its new car for the upcoming season. Red Bull's sister team will also have a grand event to launch their car in New York. Since they are essentially a fashion brand founded by Red Bull in 2016, they have coordinated with New York Fashion Week, where they will launch their car along with a new clothing line as well.

AlphaTauri's social media team has been pushing out several posts promoting their car launch. The team will reveal their car on February 11, 2023, at 5:30 pm EST (11:30 pm CET). Since millions of F1 fans will tune in to the car launch event from all across the globe, they can simply convert the time according to their time zone and know when they will be able to watch.

It is safe to say that AlphaTauri's car launch event will be live-streamed on their official YouTube channel. Fans can also keep an eye on their official social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram to get the latest news and pictures of the new 2023 car and kit.

During the event, we might hear from Nyck de Vries, Yuki Tsunoda, and even the team principal, Franz Tost. As the event coincides with New York Fashion Week, there will be lavish displays of various apparel along with their 2023 challenger.

During the 2022 F1 season, the silly season kicked off after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement. Amid all this, Pierre Gasly left AlphaTauri to join Alpine. Hence, the team appointed Nyck de Vries as their new rookie driver for the 2023 F1 season. The Dutchman will be driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda next season.

Red Bull advisor not happy with AlphaTauri's poor performance in the 2022 F1 season

It is no secret that AlphaTauri struggled quite a lot last season as they finished ninth in the constructor's standings. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was unafraid to criticize the team for its poor performance and discussed what could be done to improve it. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Marko said:

"I would say they were beaten below their value. For the potential, technically and financially, ninth place is not acceptable. They made a lot of mistakes in strategy. The car had too little downforce. At the moment, we are in the process of taking stock and looking at which screws we have to turn."

There have been rumors that Red Bull might even sell the team. However, Helmut Marko clarified that AlphaTauri will remain under the Red Bull umbrella as the brand continues to be beneficial. Another downside is that both Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda are young drivers. Hence, the team might feel a need for an experienced driver who can lead them forward.

