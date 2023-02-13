F1 2023 car launch: Aston Martin car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

Aston Martin F1 is all set to launch its 2023 challenger, the AMR23. The team will follow rivals Haas, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull, and Williams to reveal their new livery and car for the upcoming season.

Despite finishing seventh in the constructor's championship once again last year, the Silverstone-based team did showcase some signs of late-season progress after a dismal start to the new era of F1 regulations. The British team was a consistent points scorer during the second half of the season but could not get the better of Alfa Romeo in sixth, despite finishing with the same amount of points.

Aston Martin will have a new driver in two-time world champion Fernando Alonso who will replace the now-retired Sebastian Vettel in the team. Many fans expect the team to continue with their British-Green livery in 2023 as well. Let's take a look at where and when we can watch the launch:

Aston Martin F1 2023 F1 car launch timings and where to watch?

The Silverstone-based squad will reveal its 2023 F1 challenger-the AMR23- on Monday, February 13th, 2023. The car launch will get underway at 7:00 pm GMT (8:00 pm CET, 2:00 pm EST, and 11:00 am PST).

The event will be telecast on the team's YouTube channel. You can follow the event below as well as we have embedded the link to the launch here:

"This is a very special opportunity for me with this team" - Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso revealed that he was looking forward to starting his relationship with the British team. The Spanish veteran mentioned that driving for a team like Aston Martin is a 'serious' opportunity for him. He said:

“Days like here in Jerez are very very important for me to get ready for Bahrain. It is a fact that I always try to give my maximum. I am never demotivated, I need to make sure that I give 100%.”

Alonso added:

“I am ready for the next challenge, this a very special opportunity for me with this team and I see this project a winning one. Next year to close the gap that Aston Martin has I think it’s unrealistic, but we need to put the foundation we need, to put the baseline to future cars and to work better than the people around us.”

It would be interesting to see if Alonso can guide the team to take the next big step in Formula 1 this season.

Poll : 0 votes