F1 2023 Car Launch: Red Bull car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

As the 2023 F1 season approaches, Red Bull is gearing up to reveal their new car for the season. The reigning world champions will be the second team to reveal their car after Haas. However, their event will be much more grand compared to that of the American team. Millions of F1 fans will be tuning in to watch the event since the sport is finally returning after a two-month break.

Red Bull will enter the 2023 F1 season with high hopes of winning yet another world championship and keeping Ferrari and Mercedes at bay. Though they suffered a hefty penalty from the FIA for breaching the cost cap in 2021, they already have a great package from the 2022 F1 season, which they can improve on.

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing Our Season Launch February 3rd 🤘 New kit, new car, New YorkOur Season LaunchFebruary 3rd 🤘 New kit, new car, New York 🗽 Our Season Launch 👉 February 3rd 🤘 https://t.co/YSbXaIE4v9

In early January, the team's official Twitter handle posted a video revealing when and where their car launch will occur. Red Bull will reveal their car on February 3rd, at 9 am ET (2 pm GMT) in New York. In the tweet, the team also mentioned how they will also reveal new team kits, driver suits, and more. Their 2023 challenger's name will be RB19, following the normal number system from last year.

Since it will be a huge event, the entire show will be streamed online on Red Bull's official YouTube channel. In fact, the channel has already created a live stream link where fans can wait for the launch or set a reminder for it. People can also keep an eye on the team's official website, Twitter, and Instagram accounts to follow all the latest updates and grab images of the new car.

It is safe to say that during the event, fans will get to hear from Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Christian Horner. They will talk about the new car and their goals for the 2023 F1 season. We might also see Daniel Ricciardo, who is currently with the team as their third driver.

Of course, this will be a massive event, as the Austrian team is at the top and will have a sufficient budget to blow on their car launch. They also mentioned how their event will mark the first official F1 car launch that happens in the US.

Red Bull team boss is concerned over limited development of their 2023 challenger

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner shared his concerns over the development of their 2023 car. Speaking to Racer.com, he revealed how the penalty they received for breaching the cost cap in 2021 is affecting their development, saying:

"We’re probably 25% almost of the way through that penalty, and of course it has an effect. It’s limiting significantly, the amount of runs that we can do in our wind tunnel over each quarter. And I think that the team are, they’re having to adapt to that. And it just means you have to be a bit more focused, and more disciplined in what we put through the testing process within the tunnel or within our simulation tools."

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin 🗣️ | Horner on the cost cap penalty and how it’s impacting the RB19:



“It’s a handicap for sure, coming into this year, but we’ve got very capable people that are looking to extract the best that we possibly can and apply ourselves in the most efficient and effective way.” 🗣️ | Horner on the cost cap penalty and how it’s impacting the RB19:“It’s a handicap for sure, coming into this year, but we’ve got very capable people that are looking to extract the best that we possibly can and apply ourselves in the most efficient and effective way.” https://t.co/9vluFAvB4W

Despite the reduced wind tunnel time hampering the development, Horner is confident in his team and assures that they will create a race and championship-winning machine for the 2023 F1 season.

