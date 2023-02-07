F1 2023 Car Launch: Valtteri Bottas feels 'privileged' to be driving the new Alfa Romeo C43

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas on Tuesday (February 7) said he felt "privileged" to be driving the Alfa Romeo C43 for the 2023 season as the Switzerland-based team unveiled their new challenger at the livery launch event in Zurich.

The team finished sixth in the constructor's championship in 2022 and are looking to build on the positive momentum. Bottas, who joined the team last season from Mercedes, highlighted the amount of work that the team did during the off-season to get the new car ready.

At the livery launch event, the Finn said:

"These cars have been developed in endless days. So many hours of work have gone into it. It's a real privilege to see the car and especially to be able to drive it."

Valtteri Bottas also spoke about how his training sessions have changed ahead of the new season.

"And as the season gets closer, I've started doing more and more specific training sessions for driving," he added.

"I had a good break" - Valtteri Bottas speaks on his off-season break

Valtteri Bottas revealed that he had a good off-season break after guiding Alfa Romeo to their highest finish in the championship since 2012 during their Sauber days. The former Mercedes driver was seen spending some time with his girlfriend Tifanny Cromwell in Australia.

According to GPFans, he said:

"I had a good break (winter break, ed.). It was important because now that the season is about to start again, you have to be able to go full throttle until the end of the year. So a mental and physical reset is important."

"I'm back fully charged and ready to go. You are always enthusiastic. I get this question a lot, but you always remain enthusiastic. After all, you are still a racer and we are privileged to be able to drive these kinds of machines," he added.

Valtteri Bottas has a contract with Alfa Romeo for 2023 but according to PlanetF1, he revealed that he was open to racing in different categories if given the chance.

"I’m now 33, I still feel like I have things to learn," Bottas said. "I can still be faster than now. I feel like I have a lot to give to Formula 1 so I’m planning to stick around for a while in F1. I’m really open about my future."

"I like the US and there are many interesting categories including IndyCar, but that’s not yet. So to say yes or no, either or, is tricky, but most likely I would see myself with Audi if that’s possible."

It would be interesting to see if Bottas remains with the team for the 2024 F1 season.

