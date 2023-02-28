F1 2023 fantasy returns: Check out the prices for each driver ahead of Bahrain GP

Fans can now play F1's original fantasy game on their website as the 2023 season approaches. This is a game where fans choose the drivers and teams they think will perform the best throughout the season.

As the current season progresses, these drivers and teams can also be changed according to real-life performance. Though any five drivers and two teams can be selected for a team, each will have a budget of $100 million.

F1's official Instagram account recently revealed all the drivers and their value in the fantasy game. Here is a complete chart showcasing each driver and their values:

Drivers F1 Fantasy Game Value Max Verstappen $26.9 million Sergio Perez $18 million Charles Leclerc $21.2 million Carlos Sainz $17.2 million Lewis Hamilton $23.7 million George Russell $18.6 million Esteban Ocon $9.4 million Pierre Gasly $8.1 million Lando Norris $11.2 million Oscar Piastri $7 million Fernando Alonso $8.3 million Lance Stroll $7.5 million Valtteri Bottas $7.8 million Zhou Guanyu $4.9 million Kevin Magnussen $6.7 million Nico Hulkenberg $4.3 million Nyck De Vries $5 million Yuki Tsunoda $4.8 million Alex Albon $5.5 million Logan Sargeant $4 million

Max Verstappen, as expected, has the highest value since he is currently dominating the sport. Charles Leclerc is a close second, while Lewis Hamilton is also highly valued due to his long and successful career.

Though all rookies should have similar values, they differ because of the team they are on. For example, McLaren is expected to perform better than Williams, which is why Oscar Piastri costs more than Logan Sargeant.

Teams also have a particular value in the F1 fantasy game. People can select any two constructors from the grid. However, they must choose them wisely due to their limited budget.

Former F1 champion speculates why Mercedes are delaying Lewis Hamilton's contract

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill recently speculated on why Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are delaying a new contract. Despite the new season right around the corner, the British team has not yet renewed Hamilton's contract.

Though he can still race with the team, Hill suspects that the seven-time world champion could reject a long-term contract if Mercedes is unable to perform this year.

In a column in The Telegraph, he wrote:

"Hamilton is out of contract at the end of this season. And it is going to be fascinating to see his next move. While both he and Mercedes have been saying for months that he plans to carry on, the fact remains that with less than a week until the first race of the year on March 5, nothing has yet been announced. It begs the question, why? One possible explanation is that both sides are waiting to see just how competitive Mercedes are before committing to a new deal."

He further added:

"If they start 2023 miles off the pace, perhaps Lewis will be less minded to sign a new long-term deal. Or perhaps it is the team who are dragging their heels. Lewis does not come cheap. He gives Mercedes a lot but he costs them a lot too. In George Russell, they have a young driver who might be capable of delivering a title in the right car."

Since Mercedes now have George Russell, a young and talented F1 driver who will most probably be the face of the team after Hamilton leaves, there are several question marks over the legendary driver and his contract extension.

