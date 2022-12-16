F1 2023: Who are the drivers and teams racing next season? All details revealed 

The FIA recently released the entire driver list for the 2023 F1 season. After several drivers changed teams and even left the sport recently, this year's drivers list looks quite different, with new names and new driver numbers.

The official chart released by the FIA shows the driver numbers, names, which team they will drive for, the team's company name, the car's chassis manufacturer, and the engine manufacturer.

Here is the entire chart showing each driver and their teams:

CAR NO DRIVER NAME COMPANY NAME TEAM NAME NAME OF THE CHASSIS MAKE OF THE ENGINE 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Limited Oracle Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 11 Sergio Perez Mendoza Red Bull Racing Limited Oracle Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari Ferrari 55 Car l os Sainz Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Mercedes Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Mercedes Mercedes 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Racing Limited Alp i ne F1 Team Alpine Renault 10 P i erre Gasly Alpine Racing Limited Alp i ne F1 Team Alpine Renault 81 Oscar Piastri Mclaren Racing Limited Mclaren Formula 1 Team Mclaren Mercedes 4 Lando Norris Mclaren Racing Limited Mclaren Formula 1 Team Mclaren Mercedes 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN A l fa Romeo Ferrari 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN A l fa Romeo Ferrari 18 Lance Stroll AMR GP Limited Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 14 Fernando Alonso Diaz AMR GP Limited Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Formula LLC MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Formula LLC MoneyGram Haas F1Team Haas Ferrari 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 23 Alexander Albon Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams Mercedes 02 Logan Sargeant Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams Mercedes

Three new drivers have been added to the grid: Logan Sargeant, Nyck de Vries, and Nico Hulkenberg, who are replacing Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Mick Schumacher.

The entire silly season started when Sebastian Vettel decided to retire from the sport. Almost immediately, Fernando Alonso was appointed by Aston Martin, forcing Alpine to announce Oscar Piastri. However, Oscar Piastri denied the team's offer to go to McLaren and replace Daniel Ricciardo. Finally, Pierre Gasly went to Alpine and Nyck de Vries got his chance to drive in F1 through AlphaTauri.

Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher parted ways with the Haas F1 team and was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. The same happened with Nicholas Latifi, who was replaced by Logan Sargeant, who will be starting his F1 career in 2023.

Sebastian Vettel feels he will return to F1 someday

Sebastian Vettel recently received the Gregor Grant Lifetime Achievement Award at the Autosport Awards. The German had an amazing F1 career with four world titles and 53 race victories.

After winning the award, he spoke to Motorsport.com and expressed how he could return to the sport in the future. He said:

“I’m sure I’ll be back at some point to have a look. I love the sport, I love the people. It will be probably a difficult or weird moment to be there live and not participate. But I guess it’s coming. So yeah, I don’t know. I have no plans yet. But I’m sure it will be somewhere, sometime.”

Of course, the former Aston Martin driver has also shown interest in raising awareness towards environmental issues and spending quality time with his family for now. He explained how he is unsure about returning, but he is still excited about the future. Vettel said:

"I have lots of ideas, lots of things that I want to do and spend my time with, but then I’ll see what happens from there. I guess you can never say never. But I thought about this step for a long time, and it feels like the right thing. So I’m very excited about what’s coming, even though there’s nothing signed or set in stone."

