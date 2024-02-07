F1 2024 car launch: Alpine car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

F1 car launch season is in full flow with Alpine being the latest team to unveil their delivery for the 2024 season to their fans.

With Haas, Williams, and Stake F1 already unveiling their liveries in the past week for the upcoming season, the French manufacturer will do so on Wednesday, February 7 at 1:30 pm GMT (or 8:30 am EST).

As reported by Motorsport Magazine, the company will also unveil the A424 Hypercar, which will compete in the World Endurance Championship, including Le Mans, later this year. The event will be live-streamed on the team's YouTube channel (@AlpineCars) and is expected to be a 30-minute broadcast with the F1 car launched at the end of the coverage.

The team will be hoping for a better 2024 season compared to the 2023 campaign where they found themselves in no man's land. They were battling the teams in the lower midfield but couldn't consistently challenge the teams in the upper half of the grid.

They ultimately finished sixth in the Cunstructors' Championship last year with 120 points — 160 behind fifth-placed Aston Martin. There are some key areas that the new leadership of Alpine will like to tackle this year, such as in-season development, where they lacked massively against their rivals last season.

Esteban Ocon previews the 2024 season for Alpine

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon claimed that he wasn't too bothered if the goals that he had set for himself and the team in the 2024 season seemed unrealistic, given the in-development upshift he saw in their competitors last year.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the French driver said in December 2023:

“We need to work on the performance of the car, some teams have done a better job than us in progressing and getting stronger updates into the cars. That's what we need to try and change. Obviously, we're already working on the 2024 car in the simulator. We took it earlier in the year, which should help for our 2024 campaign.”

“I don't know if it's realistic, I don't care to be honest. That’s what we have to look at. That's where we have to aim. We want to close the gap, we want to get more competitive. We're not going into the new year thinking otherwise. Because otherwise, we would never be winners.”

Ocon and Alpine would hope that the A524 F1 car will be more competitive; consistent enough to fight for several podiums and perhaps even race wins this year. With an opportunity at Mercedes available for 2025, it will be key for the French team to hold on to Esteban Ocon and provide him with a competitive package.