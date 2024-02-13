F1 2024 car launch: Mercedes car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

The Mercedes F1 team will reveal their 2024 F1 car on Wednesday, February 14, at 10:15 am GMT.

The Silver Arrows will be the eighth team to reveal their car and livery and will launch their car through a digital event being broadcast live from Silverstone. The W15 launch can be watched by F1 fans from all across the globe on the team's official YouTube channel. The channel already has a livestream page where fans can wait for the event to go live.

According to the official Mercedes website, the live stream where the team particularly unveils the car could be short. Later on, fans can follow social media accounts on different platforms to learn more about the 2024 F1 car and hear from Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell about the W15.

The Brackley-based team is currently setting its sights on climbing back to the top and challenging Red Bull for another title battle. After the 2021 F1 season, they have not been able to fight for championships due to several technical changes that took place in 2022.

At the end of 2023, they were gradually improving their pace and bagging podiums. The Silver Arrows could continue the same trend in 2024 and close the gap on Red Bull.

Another major story surrounding the team is that the W15 will be the last Mercedes car Lewis Hamilton will drive. The Brit will part ways with the team after 2024 and join Ferrari in 2025. He will try to challenge for the title in the upcoming season before starting a new journey in his career with Ferrari.

Mercedes senior shares changes made to the W15

Mercedes technical director James Allison recently explained which areas the team tinkered with while developing the W15. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he initially claimed that it is almost impossible to gauge a car's performance before the F1 season.

However, Allison added that the rear end and the overall handling of the car could be more forgiving. These observations were made based on the simulation work the team did.

“It's impossible at this time of year to be anything other than apprehensive, coupled with excited, coupled with frightened. However, what we do have some hope for is that some of the more spiteful characteristics of the rear end of our car will be a bit more friendly to us, and the handling of the car a happier thing. That's all in simulation, but nevertheless, we’ve got reasonable grounds to believe that we've made some gain there,” he said.

Mercedes finally stepped away from the zero-sidepod concept in 2023 and drastically changed their cars through upgrade packages. Soon after that, they were able to gain performance and close the gap on Red Bull.