F1 2024 car launch: Visa Cash App RB car reveal timings, where to watch, and more

F1 fans will get to see the livery of the highly anticipated Visa Cash App RB team when it is unveiled in Las Vegas on Thursday night, February 8.

The team, formerly known as AlphaTauri, has been rebranded ahead of the 2024 season after its name was kept under wraps by parent company for quite some time.

Their car for the 2024 season will be unveiled on February 8 in Las Vegas, which will host the Super Bowl LVIII later in the week, with team principal Laurent Mekies and CEO Peter Bayer present at the event, along with the drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

It is being reported that the launch will take place at 10:30 pm PST. The digital images of the Visa Cash App RB car are already present on the team's social media platforms X and Instagram. The first shakedown of the car is set for February 12 at the Misano circuit.

The Faenza-based outfit will be hoping to finish higher than P8 in the 2024 season given that they will be closely working with its sister team Red Bull.

F1 pundit chimes in on the importance of the 2024 season for Visa Cash App RB drivers

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has said that the 2024 season is make or break for both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, as they will have to blow each other away on track to keep their seat with Visa Cash App RB, heading into next season.

While appearing on Cameron F1, Windsor said:

“I’m interested in the Daniel Riccardo-Yuki Tsonoda square-off. This is effectively, if Yuki doesn’t blow Daniel away, I’d say his career’s probably gone, and equally if Daniel doesn’t blow Yuki away, his career’s probably gone. So there’s a lot riding on those two.”

“I think that car will probably be quite good. Not because Christian Horner is playing a larger role with what’s it called? Visa Cash App whatever. He’s bridging towards that other team a little bit. But because there are some good people at AlphaTauri if we can still call them that, and there’s a lot of technology there that they should be getting. "

He added:

"So you know, I can’t imagine that car’s going to be slow so that’s one thing I’m looking forward to seeing that squaring off between the two drivers there.”

There is a potential Red Bull seat in the offering for the 2025 season if either of the two Visa Cash App RB drivers performs well in the 2024 season to replace Sergio Perez.