F1 2026's plans for next generation are now in place

F1 has drafted the first concrete framework outlining the next generation of cars set to be introduced in 2026 along with the new power units. During the F1 Commission meeting late last month, several key issues, including targets for the next generation of cars, were discussed.

These targets include significantly reducing the amount of drag produced by the cars to drastically improve efficiency and thereby reduce fuel consumption.

Furthermore, following the success of the 2022 regulations in helping cars follow each other closely, the FIA hopes to build on the knowledge gained in the coming years and develop cars that are better suited to racing.

Given the opposition to the ever-increasing mass and dimensions of cars in recent years, targets to significantly develop smaller and lighter cars have been set. While the current generation cars measure 3.6 meters between the front and rear axles, the next generation cars should be at least 30 centimeters shorter.

The number of standardized components is set to increase substantially to further reduce costs and waste. Additionally, given the sport’s pledge to become fully sustainable and carbon neutral by the end of this decade, the next generation of cars could feature materials that are more environmentally friendly.

Issues over F1 power unit cost cap still remain unsolved

Another issue that was discussed during the F1 commission meeting was the power unit cost cap set to come into force from the 2026 season. Teams are reportedly still in disagreement over whether newcomers Audi and Porsche should be allowed a bigger allowance compared to existing manufacturers to develop their power units.

Furthermore, questions over whether Red Bull Powertrains qualifies as a newcomer given that it will be taking over Honda’s power unit division have been raised.

F1 is set to introduce brand new power units from the 2026 season after the FIA World Motor Sport Council formally approved the draft plans late last year. The new power unit will retain the existing 1.6-liter turbo V6 internal combustion engine while placing more importance on and simplifying the hybrid components.

The new ICE is expected to use 100 percent renewable synthetic fuels that emit significantly lesser greenhouse gasses. The improved hybrid components should help make the new power units some of the most efficient to have ever been developed.

