F1 account trolls Oscar Piastri's manager in major throwback to Lewis Hamilton's 'magic button' fiasco in Baku

With the F1 paddock taking to the streets of Baku in Azerbaijan, the F1 account revisited the 2021 Grand Prix's late race restart, where Lewis Hamilton had the infamous 'magic button' incident. Moreover, witnessing the Briton going straight into turn one after starting from the front row, Oscar Piastri's manager, Mark Webber, had a hilarious reaction that the F1 account shared.After Max Verstappen's Red Bull RB16B had suffered a tire blowout, Hamilton was handed the golden opportunity to gain a massive points haul on his championship rival as the race was red-flagged.On the grid, Sergio Perez lined up in pole position, while Hamilton was alongside him on the front row. Though the Mexican won the race, he had actually been jumped by the Briton when the five lights went out for the restart.But, with the seven-time champion having kept the magic button on, his brake bias was still stuck on the safety car setting, causing his Mercedes W12 to lock up and go straight on. Seeing this unfold, Webber's scream was picked up by his commentator microphone, which was even relayed on to the broadcast, as the F1 account reminisced about the incident:&quot;Look... it's Baku race week. We HAVE to post this. Sorry @AussieGrit (Mark Webber), those are the rules 😅&quot;Lewis Hamilton finished a dismal 15th at the event after running inside the top three for the majority of the race distance.What did Lewis Hamilton have to say after the 'magic button' incident?Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton could have gained a substantial amount of points over Max Verstappen if the former driver had avoided turning on the magic button. This had allowed the Dutchman to retain a four-point advantage in the championship standings over Hamilton in the initial phase of the 2021 drivers' standings.So, knowing the severity of the mistake, Hamilton had shared his perspective of the incident in his post-race comments, as he said (via F1's official website):&quot;Just on the restart, I think when Checo [Perez] moved over towards me, I clicked a switch and it basically switches the brakes off, and I just went straight. I had no idea that I’d even touched it... So very hard to take, but mostly just really sorry to the men and women in the team who have worked so hard for these points.&quot;&quot;Obviously it’s quite a humbling experience to be honest. We’d worked so hard this weekend to come back out of the top 10 and it was looking so good. I put everything on the line and I fought as hard as I could today.&quot;Ultimately, Hamilton lost out on the drivers' title in 2021. Since then, he has not fought for the championship and has embarked on a new chapter in his racing career, as he joined Ferrari on a multi-year deal in 2025.