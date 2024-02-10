F1 ace Daniel Ricciardo names his favorite NFL player and it's hardly a surprise

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Daniel Ricciardo recently named Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as his favorite NFL player.

The Aussie driver is an avid follower of American Football and is often seen supporting his favorite team, the Bills, by showing to some matches or offering his support from his social media platforms.

During the launch of the VCARB 01, it was no surprise to see Ricciardo's 'bromance' with Josh Allen. In a Q/A session uploaded on NFL's X platform, he revealed his favorite player:

"Josh Allen, Josh Allen, Josh Allen."

Expand Tweet

The quarterback and the F1 driver's friendship blossomed during the Monaco GP 2019 and the two have been friends ever since. While speaking about their friendship on ESPN in 2021, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“It’s been like step brothers. Somehow, we just became best friends. Just a flick of a finger. No, it was Monaco, right? Monaco 2019? My performance coach, Michael, actually had a Bills jersey and yeah, when we met Josh he was like alright, ‘Sold!’. And I mean the Bills Mafia really reminds me of a lot of my friends back home. I could definitely see I’d fit right into the Bills Mafia.”

Expand Tweet

Daniel Ricciardo chimes in on his goals for the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has said that he isn't interested in a one-off podium and wants to consistently finish among the top five places this year with the rebranded team.

Speaking with RacingNews365 after the livery launch, the Aussie driver said:

"To get back on the podium for sure would be amazing, but if you say: 'Oh you only have one podium this year, and the rest are 10th places, no, that is not what I want."

While explaining his perfect scenario for the 2024 season, Daniel Ricciardo drew parallel with his second year at Renault in 2020, when he finished P5 in the Driver's Championship and got two podium finishes. He said:

"I would rather have a whole lot of top fives, with no podium, and just show consistency towards the front, that is what I really want, a bit like my second year at Renault [in 2020], which people forget about now."

"That was a year I was really consistently in the top five, top six, and a few podiums and that is the level which I want to be able to produce again week in, week out."