F1 announces the 2024 Sprint calendar with China and Miami making the cut

Formula 1 has announced the schedule and venues for six Sprint races set to feature in the 2024 F1 season.

Introduced in 2021, Sprint events have made a total of 12 appearances over the course of three seasons. The 2023 season featured six standalone sprint events across Baku, Spielberg, Spa, Qatar, Circuit of the Americas and Brazil.

Now, heading into the 2024 season, Formula 1 has retained Austria, Circuit of the Americas, Brazil and Qatar on the sprint schedule. However, two of the venues in Baku and Spa-Francorchamps have been replaced.

In an official press release, Formula 1 revealed that the Azerbaijan and Belgium GPs will shift back to a normal Grand Prix timetable this year. Instead, the Chinese Grand Prix on April 21 and the Miami GP on May 5 will make their debuts as hosts for the Sprint events.

Additionally, the 2024 season will also mark Formula 1's return to the Shanghai International Circuit. The first Sprint event of the next season will also be the first F1 race at the venue since 2019.

Below is the schedule for the 2024 Sprint races:

1. April 19-21 – Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

2. May 3-5 – Miami Grand Prix, Miami

3. June 28-30 – Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

4. October 18-20 – US Grand Prix, Austin

5. November 1-3 – Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

6. November 29-December 1 – Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

F1 president reacts to the addition of two new venues in next season's Sprint calendar

Stefano Domenicali, the President and CEO of Formula 1, expressed his enthusiasm at the addition of two new venues in the upcoming Sprint calendars.

He said (via Formula1.com):

"I am delighted to announce six exciting venues for next season’s F1 Sprint events, including two new hosts China and Miami, both of which will be fantastic additions and provide great racing for all our fans at the race and watching at home."

Highlighting the positive impact of the Sprint events since their introduction, Domenicali said:

"Since its creation in 2021, the Sprint has been consistent in delivering increased audiences on TV, more on-track entertainment for the fans at events and increased fan engagement on social and digital platforms, and we are looking forward to the exciting events next year."

With the schedule made public, it remains to be seen if F1 sticks with the current format of the Sprint races in the 2024 season.