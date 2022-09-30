F1 announces a big launch party ahead of a special event on 2022 calendar

F1 has announced that it will be hosting an all-day launch party at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The party will be held on November 5 on the eve of next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix. In what seems to be a high-octane introduction of F1 into the new American market, several F1 drivers will be doing demo runs and hitting high speeds in front of some of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

During the event, fans will also be able to take part in the Formula 1 Pit Stop Challenge. They'll also have a chance to enjoy F1 Esports simulators, car and trophy photo opportunities, exclusive giveaways, and much more as shared on the official Formula 1 website.

Talking about the event, the sport CEO Stefano Domenicali was thrilled about the event:

"We are thrilled to welcome our fans to the launch of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to become a regular fixture in the city and on the global sporting calendar, so it is important to have local fans both celebrated and celebrating with us from the very start."

Marilyn Kirkpatrick, the Clark County Commissioner, felt that no other place in the world is as equipped as Las Vegas to host such an event. She said:

“No destination is better prepared than Las Vegas to host an international event of the caliber of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. We look forward to showcasing our world-class travel and tourism facilities and customer service, and making this race the shining star of the Formula 1 schedule.”

Sean McBurney, the Regional President of Caesars Entertainment shared the enthusiasm as he said:

“We cannot wait to welcome Formula 1 fans from across the globe to Las Vegas and Caesars Palace. There is nowhere in the world like the Las Vegas Strip, and we know that working with the Formula 1 team, our city will provide a race experience that simply can’t be matched.”

F1's expansion in the United States of America

F1 has been somewhat exposed to the American market since the hit Netflix documentary 'Drive to Survive'. This season, we have already seen the debut of Formula One in Miami, which has increased the number of races in the country to two.

With Las Vegas debuting next season, it shows the kind of investment and commitment the sport has been putting into establishing itself in the far West.

