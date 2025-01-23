F1 announces partnership with superstar chef Gordon Ramsay for premium garage hospitality

F1 has partnered with Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay to launch a premium garage hospitality experience for the 2025 season. Starting at the Miami GP, Ramsay will oversee exclusive hospitality suites at ten races, offering fans and guests world-class cuisine right in the heart of the action.

The concept builds on the success of Ramsay’s garage suite at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, which provided an elevated dining experience within the pit building, closer to the pit lane compared to traditional hospitality suites located above the garages. This innovative setup allows guests to experience the thrill of F1 while enjoying gourmet dishes prepared in a high-performance kitchen overseen by Ramsay himself.

A passionate F1 fan and regular in the paddock, Ramsay is set to bring his culinary expertise to select races, further enhancing Formula 1’s premium offerings. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed the collaboration, highlighting it as a step forward in creating unique and luxurious experiences for fans and guests as the sport continues to grow globally.

Commenting on the collaboration with F1, Ramsay said:

“My passion for F1 is well known but it’s the complexity and pace of the cars, and the talent of the many people building and controlling them, that appeals so much. In many ways F1 is like a high-performing professional kitchen, so this is the perfect partnership for us and our growing international restaurants group. We’re excited about what we can offer the F1 Garage guests and we can’t wait to get to the starting line in Miami this May.”

Announcing the collaboration with Ramsay, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said:

“We are thrilled to begin such an exciting collaboration with a world-renowned chef like Gordon Ramsay. F1 garage is a one-of-a-kind experience in our sport, offering fans unparalleled access inside the world of Formula 1. Our vision is to offer premium F1 hospitality through a unique journey not only on the track, but also at the table, with standards of excellence that reflect the passion and soul of our sport. We cannot wait to begin this joint venture entirely dedicated to our guests, which will see them enjoy an unforgettable experience, starting from the Miami GP.”

What are the races that will feature Gordon Ramsay’s F1 garage?

Gordon Ramsay’s exclusive F1 garage hospitality will debut at ten races on the 2025 Formula 1 calendar, starting with the Miami GP in May. Among the premier venues confirmed to host the Ramsay’s garage experience are Monaco, Canada, Great Britain, Austin, Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, providing guests with unparalleled access to world-class cuisine and the thrilling pit lane atmosphere.

The high-performance kitchen within the garage suite will be personally overseen by the Michelin-star chef, combining his culinary mastery with the high-octane energy of Formula 1. With its launch at some of the sport’s most iconic circuits, this premium hospitality offering underscores F1’s commitment to enhancing fan experiences and bringing luxury closer to the action.

The venues featuring Ramsay’s unique hospitality suite are as follows:

Date Country Venue 2-4 May USA Miami 23- 25 May Monaco Monaco 13-15 June Canada Montreal 4-6 July United Kingdom Silverstone 5-7 September Italy Monza 17-19 October USA Austin 24-26 October Mexico Mexico City 20-22 November USA Las Vegas 28-30 November Qatar Lusail 5-7 December UAE Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

The F1 garage experience has grown into a fan and guest favorite, offering one of the most exclusive and immersive hospitality packages in the Formula 1 paddock. Located closest to the pit lane, it provides unparalleled access to the heart of the action. Guests enjoy paddock, truck, and garage tours, support race grid walks, and the opportunity to be part of the podium celebrations.

Enhancing the experience, F1 ambassadors, former world champions, and even current drivers actively participate in creating memorable moments for fans. This premium offering combines insider access with a unique, high-energy environment, making it a standout attraction for motorsport enthusiasts.

The 2025 F1 season will kick off with the Australian GP in Melbourne, scheduled for the weekend of March 14–16, setting the stage for yet another year of thrilling races and premium experiences like the F1 garage.

