F1 Australian GP marks return of 4th DRS zone after being removed for 2022 season

Albert Park will see the return of the fourth DRS zone on the F1 track designed for the Australian Grand Prix after being removed from the previous season due to 'safety issues.'

The F1 Australian Grand Prix, currently held at Albert Park in Melbourne, was the only circuit on the calendar last season that had not three but four DRS zones.

The layout of the track was modified in the two years when no race was held on the street due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes were made that included the enlargement of a few corners, and similar changes after Turn 8 made it suitable to add another DRS zone, making it a total of four on the circuit.

Drivers drove through the zone during practice and qualifying sessions when Charles Leclerc set a whopping 1:17.868 laptime because of the high speed. However, the FIA intervened and came to the conclusion that a DRS zone in that area was not necessary and dangerous for the drivers, hence, scraping it off for the race last year.

However, as the 2023 season is around the corner, the organizers of the Australian GP have stated that it looks like the FIA will add the fourth DRS zone back to the track. This would make it one of the fastest races on the calendar.

Australian GP to become one of the fastest races on the F1 calendar

Leclerc's qualifying laptime of 2022 will probably be defeated after cars will go around Albert Park with four DRS zones. Andrew Westacott, the organizing chief of the Australian GP, told the Herald Sun that the circuit will become one of the fastest on the circuit after the FIA will probably confirm the addition of the fourth DRS zone on the track. He said:

"You’ve got the evolution of the cars from last year, and they’ve obviously got better, and the fourth DRS zone means the cars will be quicker around the back of the circuit."

"That will obviously increase speed and therefore reduce lap time and make it the quickest Grand Prix and the highest average speed ever in Melbourne."

The top speed on the track with four DRS zones is expected to be around 330 km/h (205 mph), according to PlanetF1.com, but that wouldn't make it the fastest circuit on the grid. The Italian GP held at Monza witnesses speeds around 362km/h due to the mostly straight-line design of the track. However, this track could see some high speeds, too. The track has a contract with F1 till 2035, so this will add to the action that fans will witness throughout these years.

