F1 Australian Grand Prix announce new title sponsor for 2022 season

F1 official partner Heineken has now been revealed as the new title sponsor for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix. F1 is finally set to return to the iconic 5.303-kilometer track at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne between the 7th and 10th of April. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has not hosted the Grand Prix since 2019.

The Dutch brewing company is currently the title sponsor of races in the Netherlands, Mexico, and Brazil as well, and has been a Global Partner of F1 for the past six seasons. Heineken is the exclusive beer partner for the entire 2022 Grand Prix calendar and will continue to promote their ‘When You Drive Never Drink’ campaign, with visible branding across the circuit. The brand is replacing Rolex, which has been the Australian Grand Prix title partner for the past nine years.

As reported by grandprix.com, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott said:

“We’re thrilled that Heineken is the Title Partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix in 2022. Heineken is synonymous with F1, and this collaboration will create some exciting opportunities at this year’s event – fans are in for a real treat.”

In addition to the anticipation of the Formula 1® Heineken® Australian Grand Prix 2022, he added:

“The Heineken experience will be bigger and better than ever, and we are looking forward to creating many memorable moments and elevated activations for visitors from across Australia and the world both on- and off-track.”

The premium beer brand is set to take over the third race of the season and announce exciting exclusive activations in the days to come.

"There is nothing other than optimism" - Andrew Westacott on F1 Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix has taken place at Melbourne's Albert Park since 1996. Andrew Westacott is now confident that the massive investments made into the upgrades of the circuit are in line to ensure the future of the circuit in the F1 calendar for years to come.

As reported by GPFans, the CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation said:

“From the tenure of the event here in Victoria, it has been here since 1996. When you’re doing the track modifications that we have done, which is about $20 million worth, you don’t do those just for the three or four years we have got just of the current contract.”

Also Read Article Continues below

With rumors of a potential street circuit Grand Prix in Sydney going on, Westacott seems optimistic that the long-term investment in the event made in Victory cannot be compared to any other circuit across the country.

Edited by Anurag C