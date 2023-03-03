Create

F1 Bahrain GP timings for all regions and time zones revealed

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Mar 03, 2023 18:56 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and the rest of the field going into the first corner at the start of the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

F1 will return to racing in Bahrain this week, and after a long, almost 4-month break, the teams will go racing again, challenging each other in the first race of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

This will be a test for many teams to ensure that their development plans have, in fact, worked how they intended them to, and a first-hand experience for the many rookies who will be accompanied by experienced drivers.

Fans all over the world have been waiting for this time of the year when cars with all the raw power will go head-to-head and the immense racing action will get going again. To clear up any confusion based on the time zones, below are the official session timings for different time zones across the world ahead of the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Session

GMT

IST

ET

BRT

PT

CET

AEDT

JST

EAT

CST

FP1

11:30

17:00

6:30

08:30

3:30

12:30

22:30

20:30

14:30

05:30

FP2

15:00

20:30

10:00

12:00

7:00

16:00

02:00

00:00

18:00

09:00

FP3

11:30

17:00

06:30

08:30

03:30

12:30

22:30

20:30

14:30

05:30

Qualifying

15:00

20:30

10:00

12:00

07:00

16:00

02:00

00:00

18:00

09:00

Race

15:00

20:30

10:00

12:00

07:00

16:00

02:00

00:00

18:00

09:00

What to look out for in the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be the first time the new cars will be run since pre-season testing, and it will also be the first time the teams have a competitive take towards each other.

After the regulation changes in the past season, it is expected that this season will only get more exciting. This is because most of the teams in 2022 were not able to adapt to the new regulations properly and there were many issues making it a dominant season for one team and a follow-up for others.

It's good to be back 🙌#BahrainGP #F1 https://t.co/eDwTHK8yOT

At the same time, an eye will be kept out for drivers who have moved to new teams, especially Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard made his move to Aston Martin and surprisingly, the car has performed pretty well during the pre-season testing. Pierre Gasly's move to Alpine will also be noted by many to see the difference in performance.

Mercedes, too, will try to get back to winning ways after the disappointment the team faced last season.

On track for the first FP1 of 2023. 🖤😍 https://t.co/ouemKwMuLB

There will also be a lot of new faces to look out for. Nyck de Vries, the Dutchman who made his F1 debut with Williams at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, will be racing with AlphaTauri as their permanent driver.

Logan Sargeant will be the first American to race in F1 after many years with Williams. Oscar Piastri replaced Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren to race alongside Lando Norris in a season where the team is expecting a much better result than 2022.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...