F1 Bahrain GP timings for all regions and time zones revealed

F1 will return to racing in Bahrain this week, and after a long, almost 4-month break, the teams will go racing again, challenging each other in the first race of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

This will be a test for many teams to ensure that their development plans have, in fact, worked how they intended them to, and a first-hand experience for the many rookies who will be accompanied by experienced drivers.

Fans all over the world have been waiting for this time of the year when cars with all the raw power will go head-to-head and the immense racing action will get going again. To clear up any confusion based on the time zones, below are the official session timings for different time zones across the world ahead of the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Session GMT IST ET BRT PT CET AEDT JST EAT CST FP1 11:30 17:00 6:30 08:30 3:30 12:30 22:30 20:30 14:30 05:30 FP2 15:00 20:30 10:00 12:00 7:00 16:00 02:00 00:00 18:00 09:00 FP3 11:30 17:00 06:30 08:30 03:30 12:30 22:30 20:30 14:30 05:30 Qualifying 15:00 20:30 10:00 12:00 07:00 16:00 02:00 00:00 18:00 09:00 Race 15:00 20:30 10:00 12:00 07:00 16:00 02:00 00:00 18:00 09:00

What to look out for in the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be the first time the new cars will be run since pre-season testing, and it will also be the first time the teams have a competitive take towards each other.

After the regulation changes in the past season, it is expected that this season will only get more exciting. This is because most of the teams in 2022 were not able to adapt to the new regulations properly and there were many issues making it a dominant season for one team and a follow-up for others.

At the same time, an eye will be kept out for drivers who have moved to new teams, especially Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard made his move to Aston Martin and surprisingly, the car has performed pretty well during the pre-season testing. Pierre Gasly's move to Alpine will also be noted by many to see the difference in performance.

Mercedes, too, will try to get back to winning ways after the disappointment the team faced last season.

There will also be a lot of new faces to look out for. Nyck de Vries, the Dutchman who made his F1 debut with Williams at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, will be racing with AlphaTauri as their permanent driver.

Logan Sargeant will be the first American to race in F1 after many years with Williams. Oscar Piastri replaced Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren to race alongside Lando Norris in a season where the team is expecting a much better result than 2022.

