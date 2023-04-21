F1 begins a Formula Why podcast to answer fan’s questions and increase the sport's popularity

Formula Why is a new weekly program for F1 fans who want to learn more about how the sport works. Each episode will answer a 'why' question - such as 'Why is racing in the rain so difficult?'

It will be presented by Katie Osborne, an American motorsport journalist who has covered IndyCar, NASCAR, and, most recently, F1. She will be joined by Christian Hewgill, a British broadcaster who has interviewed scores of F1 drivers for the BBC and an independent podcast called The Fast and The Curious.

Episodes will be published every Friday and will cover the individuals that make Formula One possible, such as drivers, strategists, trainers, racing engineers, technical directors, and pit stop specialists.

Formula Why will join the in-depth interview podcast Beyond The Grid and race analysis program F1 Nation in the official F1 podcast lineup. The debut episode will be available on all major podcast platforms on Friday, April 28.

"As a journalist, Formula Why is a perfect blend of passion and curiosity all wrapped into a podcast. Being able to have conversations about a sport I am enthused about, all while being able to dig deeper and find answers to not only my questions, but questions from those in our Formula 1 community, is such a treat," Katie Osborne said.

"As a journalist, Formula Why is a perfect blend of passion and curiosity all wrapped into a podcast. Being able to have conversations about a sport I am enthused about, all while being able to dig deeper and find answers to not only my questions, but questions from those in our Formula 1 community, is such a treat," Christian Hewgill said.

F1 already has an official podcast revolving around the sport. Beyond the Grid is an official F1 podcast about driver experience and fan stories. Each week, an expert or a driver is invited to the show and they answer questions left by their fans about racing or their personal life.

F1 Miami Grand Prix circuit is now submerged due to significant flooding

F1 Grand Prix circuit in Miami [File Photo]

The Miami F1 Grand Prix circuit was submerged this week due to significant floods in the area less than a month before the race in 2023. After unprecedented rains caused significant flooding, Fort Lauderdale declared an emergency, as cars were flooded and residents were evacuated.

On Wednesday, the neighborhood received two feet of rain. According to the Miami Herald, the water has since risen to chest height. The local airport has been evacuated, schools have been closed, and boat rescues have been undertaken for stranded citizens. The Miami Grand Prix will be held for the second time this year from May 5-7.

The first race last year was clearly a success for F1's decision-makers. They had been working feverishly to organize an event in Miami in order to extend their US operations before it took place for the first time last May.

However, officials will now be concerned about the city's recent bad weather, with severe flooding rendering several roads impassable just weeks before the resumption of Grand Prix activity.

