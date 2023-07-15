F1 boss addresses Christian Horner’s 2026 engine rules concerns

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner had raised concerns over F1's engine regulation overhaul in 2026.

Entering the new era as a manufacturer, the team boss was concerned that the new rules could significantly impact the weight of the car. For 2026 and onward, the ratio between combustion power and electrical power will be equal.

According to Christian Horner, these components will add 30 kilograms to the car, with the cooling systems not accounted for. Hence, the weight of the car will affect the racing aspect of the sport.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali acknowledged the concerns raised by the teams. He stated that he is willing to discuss the matter with the technical representatives over the next few weeks.

"I think there always has to be a balance to understand the comments. There is a lot to do in the next few weeks and there will be further meetings to ensure that the development of the project is going in the right direction," he was quoted saying by motorsport-total.com.

"I am confident that we will have the right package considering the choices that have been made in relation to the engine, the powertrain and the car itself," he added.

One key element of the 2026 engine regulations is the use of sustainable fuels, which has gained praise from the team bosses.

Domenicali stated that in addition to the eco-friendly fuels, weight and sound will also be given top priority in the new rule set.

"I believe that there is a great future, not only for mobility but also for racing itself, because weight and sound are two elements that are very important to us. That's why we have to put these two elements at the heart of our agenda," he further said.

With the new engine regulations, F1 is trying to strike a balance between modernity and bringing back the iconic sounds of the V10 era.

Stefano Domenicali not willing to expand the F1 grid

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stands by his opinion that there is no need for an 11th team on the grid. All the current teams are clearly against a new competitor, as the prize money would be further diluted.

Domenicali would only consider a team if it added significant value to the sport. Andretti and Hitech are the top contenders to join the grid, with a decision about their future to be made in the coming months.

"I'm not changing my mind on that point. It's not about money like we said and I don't want to prejudge anything because there is a process going on. I respect the fact that the FIA has started their process and we will come to a conclusion very soon," he said.

"As we've always said, we have to make sure it's the right decision. And I think that's the duty of the FIA and the duty of all of us to make that decision. So that's another decision that's in the must be taken in the next few months," he concluded.