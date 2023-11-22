F1 boss hints at what could be the next venue for a Formula 1 race in the United States

After the success of the Las Vegas GP, F1's non-executive chairman Chase Carey hinted towards yet another race in the United States, which could be situated in The Big Apple, New York City.

F1 returned to the US back in 2012 with the construction of the Circuit of The Americas. After the success of Netflix's Drive to Survive, there was a spike in the fanbase of the sport in the country which eventually led to the idea of multiple races in a season. The first-ever race in Miami took place in 2022, and soon enough the Las Vegas Grand Prix was announced. The inaugural race was conducted last week in Sin City which was the most expensive one on the calendar so far.

Chase Carey spoke to Martin Brundle of Sky Sports on the Las Vegas GP grid, where he reminded Brundle that they had planned races in multiple US cities, Las Vegas being one of them. He said:

"This is what it should be all about. We said early on, Vegas, Miami and New York, they’re the next cities we should be in, and Vegas delivered."

This was perhaps a hint at having a fourth Grand Prix in the United States, although there is a risk in doing the same. There was a large backlash from the locals in Las Vegas regarding the GP because it had apparently disrupted the routine lives of people.

F1 had previously rejected the idea of racing in New York City

Although Chase Carey recently suggested the idea of racing in New York City at Las Vegas, there was a discussion regarding the same back in 2022.

Greg Maffei revealed that the Eric Adams (Mayor of the city) administration had approached Liberty Media regarding the possibility of a race in New York City. The idea, however, had to be rejected because of several reasons. According to Autosport, he said:

"The Eric Adams administration has reached out asking for [a race]. I think that's very difficult."

Maffei further mentioned that Central Park in New York could be the perfect place for F1 to host a Grand Prix, but it would be hard to shut down the entire place for the race because the preparations for a street circuit commence a week before the event.

"New York is a wonderful venue, but it's hard to see that they're going to shut Central Park for us."

Currently, there are three F1 races held in the United States; Texas, Miami, and Las Vegas. All three have seen great racing and success despite the apprehensions that were held for the race in Vegas.