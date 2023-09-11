F1 boss snubs Max Verstappen's complaints about too many races: "We can’t leave the sport in the hands of the drivers"

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has snubbed Max Verstappen's complaints about too many races. The calendar will feature as many as 24 races next season. The 2023 season was also supposed to have as many races but the Covid situation in China and the flooding of Imola meant that the two races had to be cancelled.

Max Verstappen, among many other drivers, has argued against having too many races in the calendar. A calendar as packed as this not only poses a challenge logistically but also induces strain on team and drivers as the breaks become smaller.

Stefano Domenicali has, however, snubbed the idea and said that the sport cannot be left in the hands of drivers.

Further expanding on his point, Domenicali said that it was his job to expand the sport in the best way possible. Citing how MotoGP has also adopted a sprint format, Domenicali said:

“I think it’s good that Max gives his opinion. But we can’t leave the sport in the hands of the drivers. Not because they can’t be trusted, since we listen to them, but because they have to look at the bigger picture – and they don’t always do."

He added:

“Their goal is to go as fast as possible, but we as an organisation are in charge of doing what is best for the sport. And we have done so in recent years, otherwise we would not be in this position. As you can see, MotoGP and other sports are also abandoning the traditional approach and we were the first to do so.”

Max Verstappen's take on too many races in a calendar

In a recent interview with Formule.nl, Max Verstappen admitted that the number of races in the calendar was a concern. With the increasing number of races, the off-days have become minimal and the calendar has become too demanding.

Admitting that the growing number of races also plays a role in him deciding how long he will continue, the Red Bull driver said:

"Has it been enough? Yes. I’ve always said 24 race weekends is a lot. It’s not just about the races, but everything around it makes it tough. All marketing activities, the simulator days, the personal sponsorship obligations. In fact, you don’t have any days off left."

He added:

"I often talk about that with people around me. Those are all things that factor into deciding how long to keep going. Of course, I am glad that I am in the position that I can make those future decisions myself.”

The 2024 F1 season will have 24 races as well. It will be interesting to see the reaction from Max Verstappen if the number continues to increase.